Independence of the Seas

A couple watches Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas sail from Galveston on July 1, 2021, after picking up crew members and resupplying. The liner is scheduled to depart Galveston on Aug. 1 with less than 95 percent of passengers vaccinated.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

Royal Caribbean Group is dropping its vaccination requirements starting Sept. 5 for cruises sailing from California, Louisiana and Texas, including Galveston. 

