WEBSTER
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday marked the University of Texas Medical Branch’s continued expansion into Galveston County and to areas farther north.
The former Bay Area Regional Medical Center that closed abruptly last year is now the University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake campus, which is in Webster.
The emergency room will open first with a soft opening of other areas of the hospital, giving the medical branch time to ensure things are operating smoothly, said Katrina Lambrecht, the medical branch’s vice president for health system operations and regional hospitals.
The medical branch will open the hospital at 7 a.m. March 30 and will commence operating room procedures and other scheduled procedures on April 1, Lambrecht said.
Local physicians have been informed of changes at the hospital and opportunities to affiliate and EMS providers have been notified as well, Lambrecht said.
Women’s services will be a major service line at the new hospital with the medical branch’s League City-based services moving to the Clear Lake campus. Neuroscience services, such as treatment for strokes, and a heart health center will be two other major service focuses. The hospital has three new heart catheterization labs.
Ronald Mohler worked in the catheterization lab at the former Bay Area Regional Medical Center, went to work at Houston Methodist St. John Hospital in the interim and has returned to the Clear Lake-area campus to work for the medical branch.
“I think the affiliation with UTMB is going to help us better our practices,” Mohler said.
Bethany Hoover, an operating room nurse, also will be returning to the hospital under its new management.
“I took a job in downtown Houston at St. Joseph’s,” Hoover said. “I’m excited to be back home in my community.”
Hoover and Mohler agreed they feel prepared to get back to work and are excited for the hospital’s rejuvenation and leadership from the medical branch, they said.
“We’re excited to bring quality care back to the community,” Mohler said.
Bay Area Regional Medical Center served an important community need before it closed, Lambrecht said.
“We’re excited to provide that service now,” she said.
A full-service hospital, the new medical branch campus will host 87 medical-surgical private patient rooms with capacity to expand to 191 rooms, provides 30 intensive care unit and intermediate care beds, has 23 private emergency rooms including three for trauma, has eight operating rooms, houses three interventional suites for cardiac procedures and has interventional radiology, neurology and endoscopy suites.
Some of the nursing staff will transfer from medical branch hospitals in Galveston to work nearer to where they live, medical branch officials said. For some patients, medical branch services at the Clear Lake-area campus will mean not having to drive all the way to Galveston to have a baby or undergo a major medical procedure, Lambrecht said.
“We’re excited to bring all that UTMB offers to patients close to home,” she said.
