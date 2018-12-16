LA MARQUE
A county-owned community center in La Marque that was badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey won’t reopen until mid-2019 at the earliest, Galveston County officials said Friday.
The Wayne Johnson Community Center in Carbide Park, 4102 Main St., has been closed since the August 2017 hurricane damaged it.
The county had hoped to have the center, a popular gathering place for seniors, open by the end of the year.
Getting repairs underway has been slow and the building is not expected to be opened for another six to eight months, however, officials said.
The community center needs fairly extensive work, Julie Diaz, county parks director, said.
“They will demolish the interior walls down to the studs,” Diaz said. “Not everywhere, but a good portion of the building.”
The work would also replace the building’s ceiling tiles and carpet, and remove any fixtures that can’t be cleaned of mold, she said.
Commissioners on Monday are scheduled to vote on putting partial demolition and mold remediation work out for bids.
They’re also scheduled to vote to cancel a bid put out in November because the scope of work of the renovations had changed drastically, according to county documents. That bid was scheduled to be opened later this month.
The damage caused to the building during Harvey was mostly from wind-driven rain, rather than flooding, according to the county. Rain from the six-day storm leaked through the building’s metal-seamed roof, soaking ceiling tiles and floors.
The rain also soaked the building’s sheet rock and produced mold. The mold was picked up by the air-conditioning system and was spread throughout the building, according to the county.
The building’s roof was repaired earlier this year, Diaz said.
The lack of progress at the community center was one of the issues that came up in November, when commissioners voted to fire the top facilities manager.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the new bid package during their regular meeting Monday morning.
Mold shmold, way too much is made of this majorly harmless fungus. It's not deadly, nor is it even harmful unless one is allergic to it. It's become its own industry due to hype.
