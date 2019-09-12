GALVESTON
A recent report outlines a roadmap to increase beach access on the West End, but executing that plan might take the cooperation of residents who have, until recently, enjoyed relative seclusion from beach tourists.
The rising popularity of the West End, where beaches are typically less crowded and parking is usually free, has led to tensions between the state mandate for open beaches and residents’ aim to keep visitors off their private property.
In the report it released last month, the city committee tasked with analyzing Galveston beaches outlined several recommendations for improving public access to the beach, including better signage, more parking spaces and enhancing more popular areas with bathrooms, showers or other facilities.
In Texas, public access to Gulf Coast beaches isn’t just a law, it’s a constitutional right.
Cities and counties along the coast are required to adopt laws to protect the public’s beach access rights and outline local coastal construction requirements. These local laws are adopted as a beach access and dune protection plan.
Galveston typically has pretty good access compared to other places in the country, but there’s still much to be improved, said Jeff Seinsheimer, chairman of the Galveston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit group that advocates for beach health and access.
Visitors might be going out to the West End more often because they want to avoid paid parking on the seawall, and that means more interaction with residents, he said.
“They’re the ones that see it and feel it day in and day out,” Seinsheimer said.
But some people are worried residents could be intentionally blocking access to confuse or dissuade visitors from using the beaches in front of subdivisions.
People have to realize that if they bought their house on a beach, they signed onto the beach access plan and the state laws, Lafitte’s Cove resident Bill Broussard said.
“They have it in their head that somehow the beach is their private property,” Broussard said.
Broussard is worried if the city can’t do a good job of providing access, the Texas General Land Office, which oversees beach access, will start allowing on-beach parking again, he said.
Some environmental groups worry on-beach parking increases erosion and poses risks to marine life.
The land office has gotten complaints about “no parking” signs on streets that are meant for beach access in Galveston, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
If the land office receives such a complaint, the city usually takes care of the issue quickly, Erickson said.
“In the rare case the issue is still present, we can decertify local beach access and dune protection plans,” Erickson said.
That means the city couldn’t collect beach user fees, which pay for improvements on beaches, or issue beach or dune permits, Erickson said.
Nobody’s intentionally blocking access, but tourists can cause a real challenge for residents, said Bill Ferrary, who is on the board of directors for the Bermuda Beach Homeowners Association.
People can be loud and use residents’ private outdoor showers or electrical outlets, he said.
“The biggest thing is parking,” Ferrary said. “It’s been a point of contention in our subdivision for a number of years.”
There’s a parking lot at Bermuda Beach, but often can’t accommodate enough cars, so visitors park along a narrow road that has “No Parking” signs and is too narrow for cars to park along the road, he said.
The subdivisions aren’t equipped to handle large crowds, Spanish Grant Beach resident Peggy Zahler said.
“We want everyone to have a safe, fun experience,” Zahler said. “Some of our smaller subdivisions are not equipped to handle the crowds.”
But the crowds aren’t going to thin and now is the time to make improvements that will better manage the visitors, Seinsheimer said.
The city should focus on the pocket parks and other already popular beach parks, Seinsheimer said.
But Ferrary doesn’t want to see more parking or facilities at the access point he lives near because that would attract more visitors, he said.
“You make it four times bigger, you’ve increased the noise problem,” Ferrary said.
He’d like to see the large crowds at beaches that have better facilities and are designed to handle them, he said.
