GALVESTON
As the Port of Galveston’s newest addition, a 133,500-ton, 1,055-foot-long cruise ship — the largest ever accommodated here — towered over Harborside Drive on Sunday, hundreds of vacationers with luggage in tow prepared to board.
Chattering excitedly and swapping cruise-ship stories, they made their way onto the Carnival Vista.
“We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary,” said Keith Fleck, of Shore Acres, standing next to his wife, Vickie, with a beer already in his hand. “It’s actually in June but we switched the date so we could go on the bigger ship.”
The much-awaited Vista features a twin-track suspended bike course, the first IMAX theater at sea and the largest Carnival waterpark, complete with a 450-foot slide, and, of course, a casino.
“We come for the casinos,” said Jan Freeman, of Longview, noting it was her 22nd cruise.
Carnival management, including company President Christine Duffy, played games with the audience, introduced Galveston officials and showed off the new ship’s features,
The Vista, Carnival Cruise Line’s biggest vessel, has been a long time coming for Galveston. Announced in January, the Port of Galveston spent about $3.3 million to prepare a berth for its arrival. Crews strengthened mooring devices, built a new gate for a gangway, improved the surface of the wharf and built a larger area that connects the passenger waiting area to the passenger loading bridge.
New paint and lighting was added and an older, smaller cruise ship, Carnival Breeze, was sent on to Port Canaveral, Fla.
“It’s wonderful to have the Vista here,” Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said, adding that the wharf expansion would eventually lead to other Vista-sized cruise ships docking at the port, which is now the country’s fourth busiest. “It’s exciting for Carnival and it’s exciting for the city.”
Of course, the scene onboard the Vista, which has a capacity of about 4,000 passengers, on Sunday wasn’t as focused on the details of its arrival as the excitement about where it was going.
“More than 800,000 children will sail with Carnival this year,” Duffy said, before presenting Houston Food Bank and Houston SPCA with $10,000 donations.
The audience cheered with approval, but it was clear what they were really pumped up about.
“This is the best,” Greg Jeffery said. “When do we take off?”
