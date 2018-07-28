GALVESTON
In the lead up to a referendum on whether the city can continue charging people to park along the seawall, elected leaders and tourism officials are exploring ways to get some of the cars off the main drag and into parking centers near downtown, the beach and other attractions.
It’s part of a broader plan to alleviate tourism traffic congestion during the island’s busiest seasons by encouraging people to park their cars once and use public transit to get around. A city-commissioned parking study made public this week focuses in part on different efforts to move cars from the seawall to parking garages, surface lots and other parking attached to businesses.
City officials and private partnerships are looking for ways to incentivize or encourage developments, such as parking garages or mixed-used developments with parking and an attraction.
“The general organizing concept is to park once,” said John Carrara of The Goodman Corp., the firm paid to develop the study. “You’ll be able to get around through shuttles and other provisions and won’t have to worry about how to find places or have the frustration of dealing with congestion and traffic.”
Parking fees along Seawall Boulevard will sunset in July of 2020, meaning city voters would have to reauthorize the program, or it will end. Voters approved charging the fees in 2011, and the city began collecting money in 2013.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough already has talked about putting the parking program to voters again, but the program could be managed differently, depending on what kind of changes the city wants to make along the boulevard, Carrara said.
Seawall Boulevard has about 1,040 paid parking spots, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. Overall, the island has about 2,200 paid parking spots, he said.
Given the numbers of tourists visiting the island, Galveston needs at least 600 to 700 more spaces, Carrara said. Any spaces eliminated from the beach side of Seawall Boulevard would have to be replaced to meet those requirements, he said.
The study identified 29 places as possible parking centers, Carrara said. The city owns limited land along the seawall and near attractions, so developing the land would need to be done through partnerships with private developers, Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
The majority of those spaces would be along the seawall and downtown, with a few along Broadway, according to the study.
The city hasn’t pitched specific incentive programs, but council members indicated that would be part of the discussions.
