GALVESTON
The owner of a marina at the base of Galveston’s causeway on Teichman Road is seeking permission to expand, arguing affordable, accessible storage for boats and trailers is lacking on the island.
The storage shortage for boat trailers can be a safety hazard during hurricanes, said Bill Cochrane, owner of Sunset Marina at Offatts Bayou.
City staff and some nearby property owners are opposing a zoning change needed for part of the expansion, however.
The city planning commission Tuesday recommended approval of a permit to expand the marina with 12 covered wet slips and 30 additional trailer parking spaces.
The city council still must approve the proposed zoning overlay allowing the expansion of commercial storage use.
While city staff recommended the commission approve the new wet slips, it opposed the new trailer spaces because the land is zoned as a residential district.
Thomas Bartin, who keeps his sailboat at the Sunset Marina, agrees with Cochrane that including space for boat trailers is a matter of safety.
“I need a place to keep my trailer in order to evacuate if need be and that’s why I think we should do what we need to do,” Bartin said.
Smaller boats left in the marina could be flung into and damage neighboring properties, both Bartin and Cochrane said.
There is available commercial space for boat trailers on the island.
While the Galveston Yacht Basin is at 70 percent capacity for boats, only 25 percent of the space for boat trailers is full, a representative from the company said.
During Hurricane Ike in 2008, the marina saw damage to boats left in the dock, but did not see any boats flung onto other properties.
What’s missing on the island is affordable commercial trailer storage, Cochrane said. His storage spots will be cheaper than others, he said.
“I’m not doing it for the money,” Cochrane said. “I’m going to have to pay for it.”
The Galveston Yacht Basin charges $21 for boat trailer storage per month, with an additional $15 per axel after the first axel, a company representative said.
Most people storing boat trailers at the yacht basin also store their boats there, the representative said.
Many people store their boats off-island or at their homes, though uncovered storage on private property is against city ordinance, Cochrane said.
Some property owners on Teichman Road opposed the encroachment of commercial use into a residential zoning district.
“I think that he should be able to improve his marina and not encroach with storage for residential,” Teichman Road resident Chula Ross Sauchez said. “I don’t think that that’s the highest and best use for this property.”
The city council will need to approve the zoning change before it becomes final.
