The marsh fire at Texas City appeared to be on its way out as of Christmas morning, but there are still no answers about what caused the fire that burned for more than 40 hours, edging close to Interstate 45
“As of just now, I’ve been advised that it’s out,” said Jesse Rubio, assistant chief of the Texas City Fire Department at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Plumes of smoke from the fire have been visible from around the county since it began.
Firefighters had been standing by at the perimeter of the fire since it was first reported at about 2 p.m. on Sunday. They couldn’t get close enough to the fire to fight it because the ground was too soft to hold emergency vehicles, Rubio said.
Two county residents, Brenda and Ken Boyce of Dickinson, said that at 4 p.m. Sunday, they were driving south to Galveston Island on I-45 when they witnessed an explosion in the marsh.
“We were looking at the smoke and guessing what might be burning,” Brenda Boyce said. “Then when we got closer to Texas City we could see it better.”
The Boyces, both retired police officers who said they’ve had a lot of experience working traffic control at fires in the Las Vegas area, reported they saw an explosion just as they were approaching Texas City.
“Flames were clearly visible and the smoke immediately turned black,” Brenda Boyce said. “My husband said, ‘Did you see that?’ and I said ‘Yeah.’”
The Boyces speculated some fuel source must have combusted — a gas line, possibly trash dumped in the marsh — but Rubio said none of his firefighters at the scene reported seeing any explosion.
“I don’t know what’s out in that marsh, but none of my guys saw an explosion,” he said.
Brenda Boyce said that both she and her husband felt confident about what they’d seen, especially because of the difference in the color of the smoke.
“We just saw it blow and then the smoke was very black,” she said. “The smoke later changed colors.”
Marsh fires are not an anomaly around the region. Marshes can create combustible gases in some instances. And even though the area is wet, dead grass mixed in with the live grass in marshes is combustible, Rubio said.
In some areas of coastal marsh, dead grass is burned in controlled fires to make way for new growth.
“We’ve had little marsh fires around the county before,” Rubio said. “This one’s just bigger and lasted longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.