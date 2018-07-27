environment
GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to amend the city’s tree protection ordinance to provide more guidance on replanting requirements and encourage planting of more mature trees and native species.
Instead of planting new trees, a person could pay into a tree mitigation fund, according to the ordinance.
The new ordinance also would exempt from the guidelines trees being removed for agricultural purposes or because they’re dead or dying, according to the planning department.
Before the change, the rules applied anytime trees were removed, according to the department.
The city council in 2017 instructed the tree committee to review and recommend changing those rules.
The city’s tree committee also had recommended palms be included in the tree regulations. Despite the name, palm trees are a type of grass and therefore not included in the city’s tree protections, according to the city.
But earlier this summer, some council members raised concerns about adding palms to the definition without provisions and requested the item be considered in a separate ordinance. That ordinance has not yet gone before the city council.
— Marissa Barnett
