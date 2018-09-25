Santa Fe school district deletes the public comment portions from board meeting videos it records and links to on its website, and some parents who want to see that footage are upset.
The school district, which has been under heightened community scrutiny since 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May, removes both the student recognition and the public comment sections from its online videos, Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, wrote in an email to The Daily News.
“Santa Fe ISD began recording meetings and placing them on the website in August,” Hanssard wrote. “We made an initial decision when we began posting not to include student recognitions or public comment in our posts. This decision was made in what we believed to be the best interest of student confidentiality.”
The public comments are summarized in the meeting minutes that are available on the district’s website, Hanssard added.
The district’s policy has rubbed some parents and community members the wrong way.
Scot Rice, whose wife, Flo, was injured during the shooting, said parents who attended the district board meeting earlier this month and spoke during the public comments section wanted to see the video.
“They’re editing us out like it never happened,” he said. “Let’s say you move here from a different town and want to see what happened at a meeting. You can’t even get an accurate report.”
Rice said that the video editing is the latest instance of a lack of transparency on the school district’s part.
“They want to cover up everything,” he said. “I’m looking into this with a lawyer.”
Bill Aleshire, an attorney who represents the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said that according to Texas’ Open Meeting Act rules, the school district doesn’t need to keep the public comment sections of its meeting videos if it records them in the meeting minutes.
“The Open Meetings Act only requires they either tape record their meeting or keep minutes — they’re not required to do both,” he said. “The fact that they put anything on YouTube or on their website is not something you’ll find regulated by the Open Meetings Act.”
However, as far as the state’s public information laws go, if the school district is creating a record, then it needs to make sure that it has the full version of that record ready to produce if someone requests it, Aleshire said.
“If somebody submits an open record request for the citizen participation portion of a meeting, the district can’t just say ‘we’re not going to give it up,’” he said.
