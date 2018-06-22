GALVESTON
After a pair of bicycle accidents that left one man dead and another seriously injured, some island residents are helping riders light up the road.
Marco Antonio Beltran was killed June 4 after being hit by a car on 69th Street, police said. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Another man was hit by a car June 16 on 69th Street after failing to stop before crossing an intersection. Officials have declined to identify the second man but was said to have been in critical condition at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital earlier in the week. His medical condition was not available Thursday.
The accidents have prompted community discussion about whether island roads can be made safer for cyclists, and whether cyclists can make themselves safer for the road.
Texas law requires bicyclists to use headlights and rear reflectors while they’re riding at night, but the rule often is ignored.
When police reported Beltran’s death, they emphasized the bicycle he was riding was not equipped with lights even before revealing the driver who hit him was suspected of being intoxicated.
Beltran was a native of Colombia who had come to Galveston for the summer through an exchange program to work as a life guard.
After his death, the Galveston Island Beach Patrol raised money to provide bicycle lights to all of its employees who might ride home on bicycles after going off duty at sundown.
The beach patrol was not alone in doing so.
Nick Gaido, the president of Gaido’s Inc., which operates the iconic Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant on the seawall, bought dozens of headlamps and lights for employees at his restaurants. He gave away the lights within a matter of days, and he’s had to order more, he said.
“There always seems to be some bike or pedestrian accident,” he said “We went ahead and decided to take the matter into our own hands.”
At the height of tourist season, Gaido’s staff grows to as many as 200 employees, he said. Many of those employees are exchange students like Beltran, he said.
It seemed at least one person every summer is involved in some kind of bicycle accident, he said. In fact, that’s how he met his wife, Katernya, who was working at Gaido’s.
They met when he went to the hospital because an employee had been injured.
“She was hit by a car,” he said.
The apartment building where Beltran lived with other exchange students also bought lights and helmets for its residents.
The Captain’s Landing Apartment complex had given out more than a dozen pieces of safety equipment since Beltran’s death, manager Jennifer Bayne said.
“It’s unfortunate that it takes something like this to bring light to that situation,” Bayne said. “We can’t save the world, but if we can help one person, that’s a good thing.”
Both Gaido and Bayne said their businesses had no policies to teach residents or employees about how to be safe on Galveston roads. They said the company that brokers the exchange student trips to the United States is supposed to provide safety briefings to the students before they arrive.
Gaido said some newcomers might not realize how dangerous the island’s road can be, especially if they come from more bike-friendly countries.
“They don’t have to be as aware of their surroundings,” he said. “When you come to Texas, people don’t look out for bicycles.”
Galveston in recent years has increase its bicycle infrastructure. Major road rebuilding projects have including dedicated — but unprotected — bike lanes.
The city also plans to start a new bicycle safety campaign after the recent accidents, city spokeswoman Jaree Fortin said. It will encourage people to follow the rules of the road and to install lights on their bicycles.
The city also is reviewing factors contributing to the recent bicycle accidents to determine whether it can change anything to make the streets safer, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city has already started a street-light master plan, which is intended to identify and light some darkened areas of the city. The recent accidents could factor into where the city installs new LED lights, he said.
The Galveston Police Department also might increase the size of its traffic enforcement division, Maxwell said. If that happens, both drivers and bikers could start receiving more tickets for violating traffic laws meant to keep people safe, Maxwell said.
“There’s just more cars, and there seems to be more disregard for traffic safety and traffic compliance,” Maxwell said. “There seems to be a total disregard to traffic rules. The true solution is always more enforcement.”
