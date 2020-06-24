Fire destroyed a double-wide trailer house on Pinecrest Drive in Hitchcock on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Firefighters from La Marque, Hitchcock and Bayou Vista departments responded to the blaze about midday. Hitchcock Fire Chief Chad Chapman said initial investigations point to electrical issues as the cause of the fire. No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.
Fire destroys residence in Hitchcock
Locations
Stuart Villanueva
Photojournalist
Stuart joined The Daily News in 2014.
