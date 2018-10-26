GALVESTON
The second weekend of October was a tragic one in Galveston. Twice in a 48-hour period, island first responders repeated the same grim ritual on the island’s beaches.
Police cars drove onto the beach with flashing lights, while members of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol took to the water in jet skis and Coast Guard helicopters flew overhead.
Responders were looking for the bodies of four people who drowned during two separate incidents. Their searches lasted for hours, then days, and eventually resulted in the recovery of bodies of three of the four who drowned.
While those responders carry on their search and recovery work, another group on-scene performs a different kind of mission.
Since 2001, volunteers from the Jesse Tree Survivors Support Network have shown up at the scene of drownings, not to help find the missing but to comfort those left behind.
The job of the network is to comfort people whose friends or family members have drowned or been lost at sea, said Ted Hanley, executive director of Galveston-based Jesse Tree.
Beach drownings are a unique kind of tragedy, Hanley said. Often the survivors the support network encounters are visitors to the island. They’ve not made plans to stay overnight or don’t know what to do when the missing person hasn’t been recovered.
“There are many things that people don’t know about a drowning incident,” Hanley said. “We are all about education.”
Volunteers work to book hotel rooms — the group has an ongoing partnership with the local Red Roof Inn — and provide food. They help translate for survivors that don’t speak English and help act as an intermediary between survivors and first responders. Volunteers can end up spending up to a week with grieving families as they wait for a body to be recovered.
When a body is found, volunteers explain the official steps that must be taken. The body must be taken to the county medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, something not everyone realizes, Hanley said. Volunteers know how to connect families with churches and funeral homes, and even foreign consulates sometimes, to help make funeral arrangements.
They help keep gawking crowds away, and help break tragic news to family members when they arrive at the scene.
The network was founded in 2001 after a discussion between Jesse Tree leaders and Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis.
The Jesse Tree team has responded to more than 100 drownings during the past 17 years.
“It was something new for the community to not have law enforcement be in the role of the support system,” said David Mitchell, Jesse Tree’s Director of Special Projects. “There was another link that needed to be added to what they were trying to do.”
Davis said the volunteers provide a service that most public safety agencies are well equipped to handle.
“We used to try to do it and did it not nearly as well,” Davis said. “They’re really good representatives of Galveston.”
All volunteers are islanders and are not paid for their services. Members of the group said they volunteer not for recognition or compensation, but for a kind of spiritual satisfaction.
“It’s an honor, it’s a gift to be able to be there in somebody else’s time of need,” said network volunteer Sheila Savage.
Some of the details behind drownings can stick with volunteers a long time. In one instance, a person that drowned left behind of group of children who were gathered on a surrey, Hanley said.
In another case, a family refused to leave the beach while their loved one remained missing, and Hanley spent hours driving them up and down Seawall Boulevard at night looking for some sign of a body in the water.
While the circumstances behind each Gulf drowning is different, Jesse Tree volunteers said there is often a common factor: an unfamiliarity with open water.
In one of last weekend’s drownings, 11-year-old Noah Authement drowned after he and a 13-year-old boy were pulled into a rip current. The 13-year-old survived but another boy, 16-year-old Nicholas Garner, drowned trying to save Authement.
As Jesse Tree volunteers were attending to the 13-year-old, the boy told them he thought waves were supposed to push people back to shore.
The group is always willing to take on volunteers, Mitchell said. They’re also in need of donations, Hanley said.
Jesse Tree’s headquarters was flooded during Hurricane Ike in 2008, and the nonprofit has struggled to raise funds and maintain services since then, Hanley said. In addition to the support network, the group provides healthcare, social service aid and ministry to people in need on Galveston Island
While some Jesse Tree programs have been cut back and staff have been let go, Hanley said the group has tried to maintain the survivors network.
“These are expensive projects,” Hanley said. “There’s a lot of costs that go along with it, but we are really good stewards of the resources people give us. We do need volunteers, but we also need ongoing financial support to be able to do what we’re doing.”
