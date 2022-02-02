Albert Rodriguez, a tattoo artist at Visionary Tattoo Company in Texas City, unloads donated items Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he and his fellow tattoo artists collected for the victims of a fire Sunday that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City. Items are being collected by the Mainland Community Partnership to be distributed to families left homeless by the fire.
Samantha Flores, an employee at the Mainland Community Partnership, walks among donated items Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, for the victims of a Sunday fire that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City.
Eric Reyes, a case manager at the Mainland Community Partnership, stacks donated clothing Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, for the victims of a Sunday fire that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City.
The burned remains of an apartment building at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City stand behind a temporary chain-link fence Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A fire Sunday destroyed more than 20 units at the complex.
Albert Rodriguez, a tattoo artist at Visionary Tattoo Company in Texas City, unloads donated items Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he and his fellow tattoo artists collected for the victims of a fire Sunday that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City. Items are being collected by the Mainland Community Partnership to be distributed to families left homeless by the fire.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
Samantha Flores, an employee at the Mainland Community Partnership, walks among donated items Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, for the victims of a Sunday fire that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Eric Reyes, a case manager at the Mainland Community Partnership, stacks donated clothing Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, for the victims of a Sunday fire that destroyed numerous units at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The burned remains of an apartment building at the Savan Villas apartment complex in Texas City stand behind a temporary chain-link fence Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A fire Sunday destroyed more than 20 units at the complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.