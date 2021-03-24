Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, left, and Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment, leave 212th District Court Judge Patricia Grady’s courtroom after a hearing Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Island businessman Allen Flores is suing Yaga’s Entertainment, which promotes Mardi Gras, and the city over the legality of closing streets and charging people to use public spaces.
Island businessman Allen Flores heads to the 212th District Court at the Galveston County Courthouse for a hearing concerning Mardi Gras on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Standing in the background, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment Mike Dean, center, his wife, Elizabeth, left, and Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, right, talk in the courthouse hall before the hearing.
Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, left, and Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment, leave 212th District Court Judge Patricia Grady’s courtroom after a hearing Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Island businessman Allen Flores is suing Yaga’s Entertainment, which promotes Mardi Gras, and the city over the legality of closing streets and charging people to use public spaces.
Island businessman Allen Flores heads to the 212th District Court at the Galveston County Courthouse for a hearing concerning Mardi Gras on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Standing in the background, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment Mike Dean, center, his wife, Elizabeth, left, and Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell, right, talk in the courthouse hall before the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.