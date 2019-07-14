GALVESTON
Galveston County Commissioners could on Monday vote on a $3.5 million purchase of land along Broadway in Galveston.
If approved, the purchase would return to the county a parcel of land along Broadway between 59th and 54th streets in Galveston it sold more than eight years ago for $3.1 million to Lowe’s Companies, which never carried out plans to build a home improvement store at the site.
The county is aiming to buy the 10.16 acres of land to use for its justice center and court offices. More office space is needed to accommodate the expansion of the county’s legal departments that are being created or expanded as a result of a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union last year over the county’s jail system, County Judge Mark Henry said.
“Right now, we don’t have any space for anything,” Henry said.
One of the largest needs is for a place to put the county’s personal bond department. The county plans to expand the department by about 30 employees, Henry said. The office will need a place for all those people to work, as well as areas that can hold people who have been arrested and are being processed through the bond system.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the purchase during an executive session at Monday’s commissioners court meeting, and could possibly vote on the purchase after the discussion.
Henry on Friday said it’s possible the vote could be delayed because none of the required legal paperwork had been completed.
The commissioners also are scheduled to vote on transferring $3.5 million to a new building fund to pay for the purchase of the Broadway land. The county would use money from its 2017 $80 million bond election.
In 2011, Galveston County sold 11.39 acres of land in front of the justice center complex on Broadway to Lowe’s Companies, Inc., the second largest home improvement company in the U.S.
The company had planned to build a 117,000-square-foot store on the island, and the county at the time was looking to offset some of the costs from the construction of the $150 million justice center.
The county had purchased the land for the justice center for $6.31 million, and spent another $780,000 to demolish old cotton compress warehouses at the site.
The news of the plan was seen at the time as a potential economic boon for the city, which was still in the early stages of recovering from Hurricane Ike in 2008.
By late 2012, however, the company had missed deadlines to build on the site and informed the city and the county it was delaying construction, citing the economy. The county had the option to buy back the land at its original purchase price, but that expired in 2013.
Some developers had explored buying the property in the years since Lowe’s abandoned its plans, but the land still belongs to Lowe’s.
On Friday, Galveston County Mayor Jim Yarbrough said the sale of the land back to the county was disappointing. Yarbrough was the county judge when the land was sold, and had hoped that the land would eventually be developed and produce property and sales tax revenues.
“We would have liked to see it developed and I’m surprised over the years that its hasn’t developed,” Yarbrough said. “We missed an opportunity for Lowe’s back in 2011. People sometimes don’t take seriously those windows of opportunity.”
If purchase is completed, the county does intend to sell the land on the parcel that fronts Broadway for commercial use, Henry said.
“The front land is far more valuable and has no real value to the county,” Henry said. “We want the backside, across from the jail and the justice center.”
County commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
