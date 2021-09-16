Emerson Ayers, a LitCamp student, waits for a parent to pick her up after the summer reading camp at Burnet Elementary STREAM Magnet on Thursday, August 16, 2020. Despite an order from Gov. Greg Abbott stripping school districts of the ability to mandate masks, Galveston ISD is requiring them for students and staff this school year.
A local district court has denied a temporary restraining order Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought against Galveston Independent School District over its requirement students wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
