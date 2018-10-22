GALVESTON
Migratory birds and year-round waterfowl have long treated Galveston Island and the surrounding area as a refuge. Now a task force of birding and tourism leaders wants to give those avian residents and visitors their full due by enhancing and promoting birding opportunities that will attract both birds and nature tourists.
Today, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees will consider a recommendation to increase the birding task force’s funding by $20,000 with funds from a tourism development special projects budget.
The Tourism Development Advisory Committee unanimously approved the task force’s request at an Oct. 16 meeting.
“Everything is coming together to show the value of Galveston’s natural habitat and what it means to the birds,” said Julie Ann Brown, director of the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, a member of the task force that includes participants from the American Bird Conservancy, the Galveston County Audubon Group, Houston Audubon, the Galveston Island Park Board and the Galveston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The birding task force’s goal is to establish Galveston County as a premier year-round birding area and to increase nature tourism opportunities for birding enthusiasts at a variety of skill levels.
“Birders are great tourists,” Brown said. “They leave Galveston cleaner than they find it. There are no road closures for birding. You never hear about the cops being called because the birders got rowdy.”
In fiscal year 2017-18, the task force met to come up with goals for 2018-19. The $20,000 bump in the group’s budget, bringing it to $75,000, if approved, would help accomplish some of them.
Brown, the only employee at the Nature Tourism Council said if funds are approved, she might be able to outsource more work or even make a hire to help get the work of the task force accomplished.
Among the task force’s goals for this year are developing itineraries for guided, non-guided and tours by car across the county, obtaining video testimonials from birders who’ve experienced the richness of birding in and around Galveston, developing birding blogs and social media posts and building a stock of birding photos.
The task force also hopes to link resources for Galveston birding to Houston Audubon tours, to sponsor an environmental educator at high traffic natural areas and to enhance marketing and advertising efforts that will elevate Galveston and the county’s visibility in the birding world.
One opportunity for promotion of the effort will come in January when Galveston is set to host the Texas Ornithological Society’s annual meeting.
“There will be 130 people here from all over the state,” Brown said. “They needed a host group and they asked the Nature Tourism Council if we’d help develop field trips, plan keynote speakers and panels during the day.
“We’re gonna have about a dozen field trips planned. We’ll be showing off Galveston birding in January. The nice thing about Galveston is we’ve got great birding year-round.”
In addition to enticing bird-focused travelers to the area, Brown said she hopes better coordinated effort to publicize birding will result in more awareness of the presence and value of birds to the community.
“A while back when several hundred migratory birds ran into the American National building and died, that started a wider public discussion about how Galveston is important to birds. It’s where they stop to take refuge and rest up and shower,” she said.
“Living here is not like living somewhere else. It’s a special place.”
The Park Board of Trustees will meet today at 1:30 p.m.
