DICKINSON
After nearly four years of preliminary planning, interrupted in 2017 by devastating floods following Hurricane Harvey, the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. is hoping to rejuvenate public interest and public input around the proposed Gulf Coast Public Market, starting with a public meeting on Wednesday at Dickinson City Hall.
Initially touted as a $9 million to $12 million project, the public market was envisioned as a Galveston County version of the famed Pike Place Market in Seattle where fish vendors toss monster catches across the counter, tourists gather for the show and locals drop by for food and drink from numerous vendors surrounding the fish market.
Some residents are concerned about the amount of money already spent on a project that has yet to break ground or to make a final decision about what it wants to be.
“The biggest complaint I have is why didn’t they bring it up for a vote,” Dickinson resident Ron Hebert said.
“This is taxpayers’ money. If it had passed and everybody had said, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea,’ I’d have backed them up 100 percent, but that’s not how it happened.”
Hebert expects a large crowd to show up Wednesday at the public meeting to hear the latest about the market, and he expects a significant amount of serious questioning about the project, he said.
The author of the market’s first feasibility study, in 2015, was Aaron Zaretsky, an industry star who has consulted on the development of some 50 public markets around the country and internationally.
Near the end of 2018, a shakeup of executive leadership at the Economic Development Corp. resulted in resignations from the corporation’s CEO, its director and the project manager for the public market, as well as turnover on the corporation’s board of directors, all key players in the flagship market project.
Former board President Darrell Carney said the turnover was the result of the city wanting more authority over the development corporation’s decisions. An agreement between the city and the economic development entity was rewritten and approved by city council, requiring future hires for the corporation to be employed by the city rather than the economic development corporation.
Mayor Julie Masters acknowledged a shift in the way things will happen moving forward.
“The mayor pro-tem and I were liaisons on the EDC board and were kind of involved but not as involved as we would have liked to have been,” Masters said. “We would be presented information and might have made comments and suggestions and it felt like the plans were already set in concrete.
“We’re trying to get a little more transparency between the EDC and the council.”
Masters supports the public market concept and hopes the upcoming meeting will reignite community enthusiasm she saw earlier in the market’s planning stages, she said.
“I think it’s a great project and we’ve got a lot of pieces to fit in.”
An interim executive director, Alison Benton, has been hired by the economic development corporation and a new consultant, Community Strategies LLC of Galveston, has been brought on board to shepherd the project forward, including answering the public’s questions at the upcoming meeting.
“There has been a lot of good work done on this project,” said Kathy Thomas of Community Strategies, who will facilitate the meeting on behalf of the economic development corporation. “Now, we’re refining the process.”
Attendees at the meeting will hear a project update, including what work has already been done and a timeline moving forward, and will be invited to give feedback on what they want to see at their public market, a community meeting place, Thomas said.
“We want to hear their questions and concerns,” she said. “We just want to evaluate everything one more time and refine it so that when we move forward with this project, it will be what the community wants, what the community needs and that it will be a great success.”
