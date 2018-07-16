GALVESTON
A private firm will investigate how cyber thieves managed to defraud the county of more than $500,000 earlier this year.
The Galveston County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to hire Dawson Forensic Group, a Lubbock-based company specializing in fraud investigations to determine how the theft took place and what can be done to prevent such losses in the future. Commissioners agreed to hire Dawson Forensic Group to complete the audit at a total cost of up to $14,900.
County officials admitted June 4 they had sent a $525,282.39 electronic payment to a bank account controlled by a scammer. The person who received the money had managed to trick some county employees into changing direct deposit information about Lucas Construction Co., which was owed the money for a road project.
Several county departments, including the county treasurer, county purchasing office and the county auditor, had responsibility in the transaction, officials have said.
The county auditor completed an audit in June, which was delivered to the purchasing board, County Auditor Randall Rice said. The report was confidential because it contained computer coding information, but a redacted version was later released by District Court Judge John Ellisor, who serves on the board.
County Judge Mark Henry wanted an outside audit of the incident to have investigators removed from the situation to analyze the scam, he said. Henry said he did not trust the county auditor’s office to be apolitical or independent.
Henry objected to the original audit being confidential, he said.
“I don’t even want the auditor’s report,” Henry said. “I know the auditor engages in politics. Dawson will look at the system start to finish, and tell us any fixes we need.”
The county auditor is appointed by state district judges for two-year terms and their duties and authorities are set by state law. The position requires independence, Rice said.
“I take that very seriously,” Rice said. “That’s very important to me that the county auditor maintain that independence because we have to be.”
According to a partially redacted audit performed by the county, the scam started as early as March with a series of emails. The cyber thieves created fake email and web identities and made independent connections with each victim, the audit stated.
The scammer communicated by email and presented a document with a forged or stolen signature to trick the county into changing the information, officials said.
The scammer was at the same time posing as a county employee to the contractor, and sending emails warning the payments were delayed, but on their way, officials said.
“The findings range from the lack of basic controls challenging the change form a paper check to an electronic funds transfer (EFT) using simple data entry without validation, to the lack of training to recognize a change in an email address by staff, to the failure to use technology to check changes, that would aid in the recognition and alerts to the several red flags that are easy to recognize now in hindsight,” the county audit said.
The treasurer, purchasing agent and county auditor have agreed to suspend all electronic fund transfer payments while new processes for verification, authentication and identification are being established, the audit said.
The county auditor has created a vendor management training process for the three departments to train people how to identify red flags when processing vendor requests, according to the audit. Forms, policies and procedures were “rewritten to add new controls,” the county audit said.
Henry has said he was frustrated about how accountability was being handled over the issue. While the three offices are part of the county government, none of them report directly to the commissioners court.
Dawson Forensic Group will analyze the existing disbursement and authorization process, develop recommendations and oversee the implementation, according to engagement emails with the county.
“There’s more than one commissioner who wants them to find fault,” Henry said. “We don’t know what we’re going to have yet, but right now we just have lots of finger-pointing.”
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. No arrests had been made as of deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.