GALVESTON
A state law that went into effect this month giving district court judges and prosecutors pay raises also provided a pay boost to an unwitting, and apparently unwilling, recipient: Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
The county’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year includes a $25,200 raise for Henry, a 15 percent bump that sent his pay to $192,000 a year.
The raise is the result of new and old state laws, county officials said.
Lawmakers in May passed House Bill 2384 in near-unanimous votes in the Texas House and Senate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in July.
The law provides raises to district court judges, as well as district and state attorneys, according to analysis released during the session by the House Research Organization.
As conceived of by the Legislature, the law gives the raises of between 10 percent and 20 percent based on how long a person has been on the job. The raises were given only to judges and attorneys who have been in their jobs for at least four years.
It was the first time since 2013 that the Legislature approved raises for district court judges.
The law doesn’t mention county judges, who mostly don’t involve themselves in the judicial system.
Henry, however, said his office recently learned the new law would mean a raise for him too, thanks to an obscure part of the Texas Local Government Code.
“I had no idea about it and had no participation in it until the governor signed it into law,” Henry said.
Section 152 of the Local Government Code sets the rules for paying county-level officers and employees across the state. Parts of the code sets minimum salaries, rules for mileage and compensation for court interpreters.
The code makes special rules for the “county judge in certain counties.” One of those “certain counties” is Galveston County, where the law mandates that the county judge’s salary be equal to or greater than 90 percent of the salary of the county’s district court judges.
It’s unclear when the law was passed, though it references salary standards that were in place in 1962. However, the law was amended as recently as 2011 to keep it in effect.
A previous version of the law required that the salary rule be in effect only if the county’s population was between 250,000 and 251,000 people. In 2011, the law was changed so it would be in effect while the population was between 285,000 and 300,000 people.
After the 2010 Census, Galveston County’s total population was calculated at about 291,000 people. More recent census bureau estimates have put the county’s population at around 337,000 people, although a new official count won’t be made until after the 2020 Census is completed.
County finance officials said they checked with the general counsel for Texas Office of Court Administration for a legal opinion on the new law before applying the raise to Henry’s salary.
Only two other Texas counties — Gregg and El Paso — seem to have salary rules similar to the one written for Galveston.
Henry said he had no choice but to accept the raise because of the local government code, but he planned to donate the sum of the raise from his monthly check to local charities.
“I don’t have much of a choice, but what I can do is start donating part of my raise to charitable organizations in the county,” Henry said.
The first recipient will be the 4B Disaster Response Network, a group that assists in Hurricane Harvey rebuilding projects in Galveston County and other areas south of Houston, Henry said.
Henry, who has been the county judge since 2010, made about $167,000 as the county judge in 2018. The new law did not affect the salaries of the Galveston County’s four precinct-level commissioners.
However, the county’s recommended budget does include a recommended salary increase of $15,630 for the county commissioners. If approved, the commissioners’ salaries would be increased to $120,500 in the 2020 fiscal year.
The county is scheduled to hold a public hearing on its budget on Tuesday, Sept. 11.
