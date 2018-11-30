GALVESTON
Tino Gonzalez’s perspective on living with an aggressive brain cancer is unusual, to say the least.
At a Thursday night gathering at his brother Tony’s East End island restaurant Smooth Tony’s, Gonzalez regaled a small crowd of friends and family with tales of his adventures in treatment since he was diagnosed last year with glioblastoma, the same type of cancer that killed U.S. Senator John McCain in August.
Then he casually let them know he was scheduled for a new procedure — an incision through the forehead, a catheter inserted and a heated tube plunged into the tumor — on Friday morning.
At press time, Tony Gonzalez reported that Tino underwent the Friday morning surgery well and was recovering at MD Anderson Hospital.
On Thursday, Gonzalez, 59, warmed up the crowd, some younger than him, some older, greeting guests as they entered the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard, offering hugs and handshakes.
Among those present were colleagues from Galveston College where Gonzalez has served on the board of regents; personnel from nearby University of Texas Medical Branch, where Gonzalez used to work and was first operated on for his brain tumor; and others from many walks of life, including a baker from Houston, a cancer survivor who advised Tino on staying in shape through chemo and showed up with Tino’s favorite cake — strawberry tres leches.
When the crowd was finally seated, Tony Gonzalez introduced his brother.
“Tino’s the kind of guy who always talks about everybody else first, then himself,” Tony Gonzalez said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have coffee with him almost every morning for the last 21 years, and when you do that for so long you realize how deep this guy is.
“I wanted you to have a hint of what I’ve gotten to experience for the last 21 years.”
Tino Gonzalez took the microphone and began telling his story. His wife of 39 years first noticed a difference in his walk — the pep and musical swing was missing — and suggested he might need a checkup, he said.
“I felt great,” Gonazlez said. “But that’s why it’s important to have somebody in your life who knows you inside and out.”
Doctors diagnosed glioblastoma almost immediately, and surgery followed within two days.
“The doctor said the tumor was about the size of an avocado and I said, ‘Oh, man, did you have to say avocado? I love avocados,” Gonzalez said.
The hardest part, he said, was telling his three grown sons he had cancer and then seeing the stricken looks on their faces when he emerged from surgery.
“That was the first thing I saw when I came out of surgery and I didn’t want to see those faces again,” he said.
So, purple, scarred and swollen, with staples in his head that he believed made him look like Peter Boyle’s Monster in Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein,” when Gonzalez was finally on his feet, he launched into his own routine of Boyle and Gene Wilder’s famous “Puttin’ on the Ritz” scene. He demonstrated for the crowd.
That did the trick, he said.
On a more serious note, Gonzalez said that throughout the ordeal, he has had to ask tough questions like: Am I going to die? How can I make this a good day?
Where do you start to thank people for all they’ve done for you?
“It helps to share your experience,” he said. When he noticed that people he knew were avoiding him in Kroger or somewhere else on the island, Gonzalez started going up to them to let them know it was OK to ask how he was doing.
And, as is his fashion, he has taken the experience of cancer and turned it into a way to make new friends.
MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he has received treatment, is like Disneyland for old people, but not as much fun, he said. When he and his wife took their kids to Disneyland, he marveled at all the attractions and all the children running from one attraction to another. At MD Anderson, people were running all over from clinic to clinic, some in wheelchairs, some not, trying to get to the right place, he said.
“There are people from all over the world, the country and the state,” he said. “You make friends and you don’t know how long you’re gonna be friends. Then you go back and you see someone and it’s like ‘Wow! You’re still here!’”
Glancing across the crowd, Gonzalez said he gets his energy from looking into their smiling faces.
“I have to find my happy place,” he said. “It’s a place in my house where I sit and think about all the people I’ve had in my life and all the wonderful things I’ve gotten to do in my life.”
