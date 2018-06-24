GALVESTON
The city hired construction firms this week for long-sought projects totaling more than $3 million on Harborside Drive and Market Street.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday hired Houston-based Main Lane Industries for a project budgeted at $2.2 million from 51st Street to Second Street along Harborside Drive.
Council members also hired League City-based Lucas Construction for a $1.13 million project to repave and add sidewalks and curbs on Market Street between 25th and 33rd streets.
The Harborside Drive project has been in the pipeline since at least 2014, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. Meanwhile, the Market Street project is part of a broader effort to help expand downtown westward. The city owns most of the land North of Broadway between 25th and 33rd streets and is moving its public works to a building under construction at 402 30th St.
“This ties together our North of Broadway work and our new building,” Yarbrough said.
The Texas Department of Transportation in 2014 began a study of the 6.2-mile corridor running between Interstate 45 and the western end of state Highway 87, identifying areas for improvement, including new signal lights and crosswalks.
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp., a nonprofit that oversees some sales tax revenue, is paying for the construction but contracted with the city to design and oversee the work. Main Lane Industries scored the highest among the companies that submitted proposals and bid the project at about $2.2 million, according to the city. The city has estimated the Harborside Drive project would be completed in 2019.
The construction will include a partial repaving between Second and 51st streets, and adding crosswalks, benches and trash cans, as well as moving cruise terminal entrances, according to the city.
The Market Street project is intended to promote economic development and commercial development downtown by adding sidewalks, new curbs, crosswalks and lights to make the area more walkable, Yarbrough said.
In recent years, new developments have spurred interest and investment in the area. Those include The Cedars at Carver Park at 29th and Ball streets, one of two mixed-income housing developments in the city. Also, a new restaurant and popular bar moved in near 27th and Market streets, just a few blocks away from where the public works building will be in an area now frequently referred to as West Market.
With the contracts approved, construction is expected to begin soon.
