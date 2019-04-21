GALVESTON
This year, Galveston is expected to play host to 7 million tourists, many who travel to the island’s increasingly popular festivals, and some local stakeholders are eyeing places to construct a permanent, dedicated space for events.
Many Galveston events, such as Mardi Gras and Dickens on The Strand, take place downtown and involve street closures or entrance fees that sometimes frustrate residents and business owners, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
A dedicated festival space, which Click envisions outdoors with a stage, could enclose the people and vehicle traffic, he said.
“The number-one reason is to not close access to businesses and to try to somehow contain these things,” Click said. “I think we’re coming to a position in Galveston of local versus tourist.”
While the discussion about a dedicated festival space in Galveston has been around for a while, the conversation gained more momentum during this year’s Mardi Gras festival.
The pre-Lenten, two-week celebration sparked ire among some downtown business owners who complained that charging to enter downtown streets kept customers from their stores.
Festivals have become a more prominent part of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees advertising repertoire, as the island tourism promoter seeks to increase visitation during the off-season.
The city estimates about 200,000 people visited Mardi Gras this year.
Balancing the needs of residents with those of festival goers isn’t a problem unique to Galveston.
City officials in Denver often field complaints about hosting events in public streets or parks, special events liaison Nate Hayden said.
“We get complaints that the public wants to use the park,” Hayden said. “That’s something we’re dealing with all the time. It’s event fatigue.”
In Denver, a festival organizer can close streets for events open to the public, but must get approval from affected businesses to charge entry fees to public streets, Hayden said.
There aren’t any city-owned spaces for festivals, Hayden said. Plans to remodel the National Western Center, a convention space, includes some areas for outdoor events, but the space isn’t being designed with festivals specifically in mind, Hayden said.
But an event space separate from downtown wouldn’t work for the island, said Mike Dean, owner of Yaga’s Entertainment.
Yaga’s Entertainment hosts several popular island festivals, including Galveston Island Shrimp Festival and Mardi Gras.
“Special events are a critical epicenter of a vibrant downtown,” Dean said. “I wouldn’t be in favor of moving.”
Downtown festivals also are good for restaurants and bars, which benefit from increased foot traffic, Dean said.
He’d need to know more details about an event space before he could make a determination, he said.
The designated outdoor space might not work for every Galveston event, Click said. Some festivals, such as Mardi Gras, have become iconic parts of the downtown, he said.
But whether Galveston could use an event space is a conversation the community should have, Click said.
Sitting between art and festival hubs Austin and New Orleans, Galveston is poised to be another hotbed for events, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Having the space would make sense because it could open the island up to more events, more visitors and more hotel tax for the city, Yarbrough said.
