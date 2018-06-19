GALVESTON
After more than a year of work, the Galveston City Council on Thursday approved a slew of changes to the city’s land development rules, including a ban on new duplexes in historic districts.
The council adopted more than 30 changes to the city’s land development regulations recommended by the planning commission, including rules that will keep new RV parks at least 300 feet away from residential neighborhoods and that set new minimum lot sizes for planned unit developments, the city’s term for projects that seek to deviate from its base zoning rules.
Council members proposed and passed a handful of small amendments to the planning commission’s recommendations, such as adding a requirement for trees near RV parks and putting an expiration date on approvals given to planned unit developments.
The overall changes were adopted after a 6-1 vote. Mayor pro tem Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon ultimately voted against it because of the inclusion of a duplex ban in the historic district, though she noted support for other items.
The ban on new duplexes could hamstring housing affordability and prevent owners from adding on to their homes to accommodate family members, she said. Also, getting rental income might be the only way some families could afford to stay in their houses, particular as home values and taxes have increased on the island, she said.
“It’s unrealistic and unreasonable,” Tarlton-Shannon said. “It’s important, especially as taxes go up, and we need to be able to afford our homes, you might have to do that to be able to stay in your home. We’re doing something wrong.”
The regulations approved Thursday added historic districts to the list of residential areas where new duplexes are banned. Existing duplexes and multifamily homes are still allowed in the district because of grandfathering laws.
The ban would help maintain the integrity of Galveston’s oldest homes and preserve the charm of the historic neighborhoods and could help alleviate some of the parking problems, particularly in the East End Historic District, supporters of the proposal said. But opponents argue the proposed ban steps on the private property rights of homeowners and worsened the shortage of affordable housing on the island.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce opposed the restriction in their comments on the land development regulations. The city’s planning commission ultimately recommended new duplexes be banned to meet the desire of the historic neighborhoods and council members representing those districts.
During the meeting, some council members proposed amendments. Councilwoman Jackie Cole, for instance, proposed removing street sidewalks from being counted in an open space requirement for city neighborhoods, which passed 4-3. The regulations require homes in the city’s “traditional neighborhood” zoning category have at least 8 percent of their land as open space.
Cole also added the requirement for trees near RV parks.
Councilman David Collins proposed an amendment to include historic districts in the list of residential neighborhoods requiring a 300-foot setback for RV parks, which was unanimously accepted.
During a morning workshop, council members had debated how large of a lot size should be required for an area to qualify for a planned unit development permit.
Cole and Collins had seemed to want the requirement for a lot larger than the 10,000 square feet proposed by the planning commission. But ultimately, the council, including Cole and Collins, agreed to stick with the recommendation of the planning commission.
The city’s planning department has for two years been working with designers, residents and other stakeholders to refine its planning rules.
The rules approved on Thursday were not a total rewrite of Galveston’s planning documents, but rather edits to rules passed by the council in 2015. The 2015 regulations were the first major update to the city’s planning rules since 1991.
In April, the city council adopted some less-debated ordinance changes, such as adding definitions for various planning terms and the creation of a neighborhood services district.
Other items had been pushed back for the planning commission to review proposals from a chamber committee studying the land-use development regulations and determine whether to adopt some of the changes, or not.
Two items were deferred — excavation rules and regulations on boat rentals — after council members couldn’t come to a resolution during a morning workshop. Those issues will be taken up at a later date, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.