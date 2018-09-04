A Louisiana couple is suing an energy company, asserting one of its trucks rear-ended the husband’s car while he was on the ferry between Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston. And he’s suing the company he worked for, too.
Kally and Richard Colletti filed suit against Texas Energy Logistics, Lyndon Jones, Genesis Marine and Genesis Energy Aug. 15 in the 122nd District Court in Galveston, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Richard Colletti, working for Genesis, was driving a rental car in September 2016 when Texas Energy Logistic’s 18-wheeler hit him while he was exiting the ferry in Galveston, according to the lawsuit.
Jones was driving the truck that hit him, according to the lawsuit.
Genesis officials then allowed Colletti to return to work as a seaman without clearing him medically, the lawsuit asserts.
Chris Walker of Houston is representing the Collettis, court records show.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
BAR FIGHT
A South Houston man is suing a La Marque bar and hotel, asserting he was beaten with a pool cue while visiting it in September 2016.
Robert Gadd filed suit against Jimmy Bar doing business as RJ’s Bar & Grill, Kenny Group doing business as America’s Best Value Inn and Robert Mitcham Tuesday in the 122nd District Court, seeking more than $500,000 in damages.
In September 2016, Gadd visited RJ’s Bar & Grill, which is inside America’s Best Value Inn alongside Interstate 45 in La Marque, when Mitcham and other patrons approach him and hit him in the head with a pool stick, the lawsuit asserts.
The group then kicked and struck him while a bouncer just watched, according to the lawsuit.
Burkburnett-based Steven Booker is representing Gadd in the lawsuit, court records show.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
There are no trials this week.
