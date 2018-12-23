GALVESTON
The city has entered planning stages for a landscaping and curb appeal project it hopes will inspire visitors and residents to walk the downtown area.
The Galveston City Council on Dec. 13 awarded a $107,550 contract for about six months of design work to Design Workshop Inc., an Aspen, Colorado-based company with a Houston office, for a project meant to enhance the pedestrian experience between Church Street and The Strand and between 20th and 25th streets.
Specific recommendations and changes will come next year, but the focus of the work could include lighting, landscaping and public art, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said. The city has budgeted $2.3 million for such improvements, she said.
“The degree to which this will happen all depends on how much we can buy with the current amount budgeted,” Barnett said.
The project is using funds Galveston Industrial Development Corp., a city entity that allocates sales tax money for economic development and public infrastructure projects, Barnett said.
This is a welcome update to downtown, Tammy Heim, owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange, said. Heim would like to see picnic tables, trees and more lighting, she said.
“Benches are always nice,” Heim said. “Fountains are always nice. Tying it together with off streets and side streets to make it a full circle, I think, would be great.”
That’s exactly what the city wants to focus on, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“My main goal is to make it more walkable,” Maxwell said. “People will go to The Strand and then people will get in their car and drive to Postoffice.”
Instead, he wants the project to make streets running north and south more appealing for pedestrians, he said. Those streets don’t have as much curb appeal as the streets running east to west, he said.
“There’s not good flow between streets,” Maxwell said. “People don’t necessarily feel comfortable walking downtown in the evening.”
Most people tend to focus on The Strand when they think about downtown, but there’s a lot more to offer in the area, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“What we want is to expand the footprint of downtown,” Click said. “We have a lot more of downtown than just The Strand.”
But even The Strand could use some updating, Click said.
“We’re trying to really brighten up The Strand,” Click said. “It’s showing its age in some of its infrastructure.”
Part of this project involves lighting up the streets for evening shopping, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“There’s a lot of dark spots when you walk and one of our goals is to make downtown a walkable community,” Yarbrough said.
Landscaping and lighting are good, but public restrooms would really enhance downtown, said Alicia Cahill, owner of downtown shop Kitchen Chick.
“Public restrooms would be a fantastic addition to downtown,” Cahill said. “If the city were to contribute funding to add additional enhancements to downtown, it would go a long way.”
But not all shop owners are convinced the proposed changes would make much of a difference.
The city should use its money for something else, such as cleaning up the area, said Cruz Cortez, owner of Cruz Cortez Clothiers.
Cortez doesn’t think landscaping and green space improvements would bring more customers downtown, he said.
“We don’t need any green space down here,” Cortez said.
But there should be more advertising directing people to visit Postoffice Street, he said.
The design recommendations could involve other elements, city officials said.
The project also will involve curb repair and will work in conjunction with a plan to improve crosswalks, Maxwell said.
