GALVESTON
Recent rains have brought renewed complaints from residents concerned that debris and litter in city gutters exacerbates the island’s drainage and flooding problems.
The trash, leaves, grass clippings and other materials that fall or are thrown into storm sewers have caused recent problems with area drainage, and seems to be getting worse, island resident George Laiacona Jr. said.
“Those curbs are loaded with leaves and trash in the winter months and grass and trash in the summer months,” Laiacona said.
Besides being unsightly, the debris blocks water from flowing into the city’s storm sewers, he said. The build-up seems to be worse than it was a few years ago, Laiacona said.
The problem is twofold: People need to learn to throw lawn clippings and trash elsewhere, and the city should clean drains more regularly, he said.
“Eventually, the rain pushes it down the sewers,” Laiacona said. “We end up with unnecessary flooding.”
Cleaning the city’s storm sewer system is a lengthy process that takes about 10 months, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“This is ongoing maintenance working from one end of the island to the other,” Barnett said.
The city, however, does send out crews to clean the drainage system before expected storms, Barnett said.
“This is less intensive than the gutter sweeping,” Barnett said. “City crews work across the island picking up any debris that could blow or float and clog drains.”
People who deposit litter, weeds, grass or leaves into gutters, streets and other public spaces face up to a $2,000 fine, according to city ordinance.
Grass, sand and other debris blocking the storm sewers can cause a drainage problem, Barnett said.
“We ask that residents try to do their part to keep their property cleared of any debris that could make its way into a storm gutter,” Barnett said.
If someone reports a drain is clogged, the city will send a crew to clean it, but there could be some drains in the city that are only swept every 10 months, Barnett said.
The Galveston Recycle Center, 702 61st St., accepts yard waste, according to the city.
While the city should clean more, people should also be aware of when street sweeper trucks drive down city streets and avoid parking on streets during that day, Laiacona said.
The cars commonly parked on Galveston residential roads block street sweepers from reaching the curbs, he said.
“They ought to use signage to let people know,” Laiacona said. “They need a system where on certain days of the month you cannot park in front of your house because the street cleaner is going to come through.”
Property owners are required to keep sidewalks and street gutters in front of their homes clear of litter, Barnett said.
