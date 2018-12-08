Shortly after Wynette Jameson accepted a job as a journalism teacher at Clear Creek High School, her adviser excitedly shared the news they would soon have three state-of-the-art electronic typewriters at their disposal, she said.
That was 1981. Much has changed since then, Jameson said. Some of her students have graduated and gone on to jobs at the New York Times, Reuters and Ars Technica, among others. And where she once taught students with typewriters, she’s surrounded by brand-new Apple computers, she said.
But what has kept Jameson going all that time is a love for the place she has come to call home, she said.
“I got here and told myself I’d be here five years,” she said. “Then I’d move on. But the kids are amazing. That’s why I’m still here. I probably should retire, but I don’t because I just love it here.”
This year, the place Jameson calls home — Clear Creek Independent School District — is celebrating its 70th anniversary, officials said.
Educators from Webster, League City and Seabrook first formed the district’s precursor when their boards of trustees approved becoming the Clear Creek Consolidated School District at an April 20, 1948 joint meeting. Kemah would join the coalition shortly after with a July vote.
The purpose of the move was to join the communities’ resources under one district with 1,000 students, 119 employees and five campuses, officials said.
Trustees in 1965 changed the entity’s name to its present Clear Creek Independent School District.
More than 42,000 students now attend 44 schools scattered across 13 cities in Harris and Galveston counties. A 45th campus is on its way.
“The area has changed a lot,” said Nancy Hopkins, a 1970 graduate of Clear Creek High School who now lives north of Dallas. “My mother still lives in the same house she did in League City and my siblings are within miles of there.
“But there are all sorts of new housing additions around her — I never thought League City would be so big. Back in the day, I always thought Texas City would be the place that had the population boom.”
While in school, Hopkins wrote the drum cadence, Soul Beat, that Clear Creek’s marching band still plays at football games today, she said.
Hopkins’ father was a deputy with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office before becoming the chief of police in Kemah during the same time, she said.
Clear Creek Independent School District at the time was going through a period of immense change and was a center of historical happenings, Hopkins said.
Johnson Space Center was founded in 1961, officials said.
“It was a privilege to live that near to the space center,” she said. “My first job out of high school was working as a secretary at Space City Houston. I had a wonderful time being raised during the days of the astronaut.”
Over the district’s history, Jameson has seen many students graduate and go on to impressive careers, she said.
Chris Kirkham, for instance, won a Pulitzer Prize while working as an intern for the New Orleans Times-Picayune during Hurricane Katrina and before other career stops at the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal, Jameson said. He now works for Reuters.
Another graduate, Lee Hutchinson, is a senior technology editor at Ars Technica, Jameson said.
While much about the school district has changed over the years, the heart of it remains the same, Jameson said.
“It’s gotten bigger, but I think even with the size and population growth, the core values and things we preach haven’t changed,” Jameson said.
District officials are soliciting peoples’ stories and photos from their time in school at photos@ccisd.net.
