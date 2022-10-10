GALVESTON
Court proceedings in the infamous 1983 Corvette Concept killings, which had been among the coldest cold cases in county history, are set to begin today.
Jury selection is scheduled begin in the trial of Jesse Kersh, 64, of Spring. Kersh is charged with murder in a triple homicide that eluded investigators for more than 30 years.
He was arrested in January 2016 after testimony from a witness, ballistics and DNA linked him to the crime, police said.
On the morning of Nov. 3, 1983, Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Otis, 22, were found dead inside Corvette Concepts, a custom auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a shop employee, had been shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, an electrician from Houston, was shot eight times in the head.
Kersh was an employee of the shop at the time of the murders.
In 2013, investigators concluded that marks found on bullets at the crime scene indicated that some sort of sound suppressor had been used in the shootings. Investigators said they also compared DNA found under Wilburn’s fingernails to Kersh.
“Jesse Dean Kersh could not be excluded as a contributor to the genetic material,” according to the affidavit police submitted to 10th State District Court Judge Kerry Neves, who issued the arrest warrant.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive. In the same interview, Kersh told police he did not own a .22-caliber handgun, the type used in the killings.
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when investigators received a tip from Darryl Krogman. Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to the affidavit.
Krogman also reportedly told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a .22-caliber handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death, or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
The trial is being held in Judge John Ellisor's 122nd District Court with Kevin Petroff and Kayla Allen prosecuting. Kevin Rekoff will defend Kersh.
The trial is expected to last up to two weeks, Assistant District Attorney Casey Kirst said.
