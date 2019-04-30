The original developer of one of the area’s most upscale waterfront communities is suing the owner of all commercial properties there, asserting he owes almost $100,000 for work after Hurricane Harvey.
No one representing Paul Leviner, the owner of all commercial properties at Harborwalk in Hitchcock, and his wife, Angela Leviner, has responded in the 405th District Court to a March 25 lawsuit filed against them, court records show.
Attorneys representing Watkins Real Estate Development LLC originally filed a lawsuit against the Leviners, asserting that company officials in April 2016 provided the Leviners with a $140,800 estimate for installing a boat house and pier at their property in Harborwalk.
Between the time of the estimate and October 2018, the Leviners expanded the scope of work they wanted, the lawsuit asserts. The Leviners in March 2017 paid a $25,000 retainer and construction began in May 2017, the lawsuit asserts.
But in late August, Hurricane Harvey damaged the Leviners’ home, and they asked Watkins to add repairs of it to the scope of the project, the lawsuit asserts.
Repairs on the home finished in December 2017 and construction on the pier ended in January, the lawsuit asserts. While the Leviners made several payments, there is a remaining balance of about $99,570, according to the lawsuit.
The defendants have not responded to the lawsuit as of Tuesday afternoon, court records show.
JUDGE DEALS NEW HAND
A court at law judge has signed off on an order meant to make it easer to serve lawsuit paperwork against a casino boat company formerly based in Galveston.
Judge Kerri Foley on April 9 signed an order for substituted service for defendant Mark Slotkin, court records show.
Under the new rules, the plaintiffs can serve Slotkin by either delivering a copy of the complaint to Slotkin, himself, or anyone older than 16 who lives at the service address or by affixing a copy of the documents to the front door of the California address, court records show.
Attorneys representing Texas City-based Piling Inc. have been trying to serve Slotkin and Jacks or Better, a company operating the casino boat, in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2 for more than a year, asserting the piling company is owed about $18,000 for 2017 construction work to accommodate the firm’s vessel.
The work was completed in April 2017, but the casino company hasn’t paid for it, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit isn’t the first time the casino boat company has courted controversy.
The company tried to regain support after its vessel was involved in an accident by asking Facebook followers to vote on whether the boat’s captain should keep his job.
The boat hit a channel marker at the mouth of the Galveston Ship Channel, leaving a 100-foot-long gash in the side of the ship, less than two weeks after its first cruise from Galveston.
