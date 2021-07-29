GALVESTON
Elizabeth Beeton, vice-chair of the Wharves Board of Trustees, resigned from her position Wednesday to seek a seat on the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 29, 2021 @ 11:54 pm
GALVESTON
Elizabeth Beeton, vice-chair of the Wharves Board of Trustees, resigned from her position Wednesday to seek a seat on the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees
John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.
Senior Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.