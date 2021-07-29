Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.