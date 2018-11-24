Leaders at the Port of Galveston will ask their governing board Tuesday to approve a contract with a security firm that could drastically change policing at the public docks and bring more than $700,000 in savings.
The recommendation is the latest major move Port Director Rodger Rees has made since taking over as head of the public docks in January. Since his arrival, Rees has reshuffled leadership at the port and made several other changes to increase profits, including revising tariffs.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who in the past has been critical of the port’s operations and staffing, this week praised Rees for taking a hard look at police staffing.
“I think it’s good to review how we operate,” Yarbrough said. “I like to review everything every so often. I think the review process is a healthy one.”
The island port for years has relied on a combination of police department employees and contracts with sworn officers from surrounding cities to staff security needs, Rees said.
But, contracting with sworn officers to handle tasks such as directing traffic on days when cruises are in the port can be a costly endeavor, Rees said.
The port is home to three year-round Carnival Cruise Line ships, one year-round Royal Caribbean ship, one seasonal Royal Caribbean ship and a seasonal Disney Cruise Lines ship.
Rees began looking at ways to save money on security costs shortly after he arrived at the port, he said.
“We’ve been analyzing it since I got here,” he said. “I had several conversations with the trustees during my interview — they thought security was getting its own feet and growing.”
As part of that research, staff put out a request for proposals from security firms on how much it would cost to contract some security duties rather than relying on officers from surrounding departments and staff learned the difference was significant, Rees said.
“It’s the difference of about $45 per hour for a sworn officer to spending $16 per hour for a contracted security person,” Rees said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, Tuesday will consider agreeing to a three-year contract with California-based Inter-Con Security to provide security services and consulting, officials said.
Initial projections show the move would save the port more than $730,000 a year, Rees said.
The port in 2017 had a police department staff of about 25 employees, Rees said. That number has declined by about eight because of attrition and retirements, Rees said.
“We’ll have slightly less sworn officers in the department, but the biggest key is no longer contracting with sworn officers,” Rees said. “We are not getting rid of our police force.”
After years of being hamstrung by minimal profits, officials with the port are projecting smoother sailing in 2019.
The wharves board has approved a 2019 fiscal budget that projects operating revenues of more than $47.7 million against operating expenditures of $42.3 million, leaving a profit of about $5.4 million.
The 2019 fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
The port’s 2019 projected revenues reflect a more than 2,000 percent increase over the $250,000 officials initially projected in 2018 profits, records show.
But those projections came before Rees took over. Since his arrival, Rees has reshuffled leadership at the public docks and made several other changes to increase profits, including revising tariffs.
Now officials are projecting the port will finish 2018 with a hefty profit, records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.