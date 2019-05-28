GALVESTON
The divided Wharves Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to give itself the power to remove its officers.
The vote came during an acrimonious dispute between Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke and Port of Galveston Executive Director Rodger Rees, largely over Rees’ role in a failed lobbying effort during the Texas Legislative session.
In a 4-3 vote, the board gave itself the power to remove any of its officers — the chairman, vice chairman and secretary — from their positions with a simple majority of four votes. Action taken under the new rule wouldn’t remove a person from the board, however, only the city council can do that.
Wharves board trustees Harry Maxwell, Richard DeVries, Albert Shannon and Todd Sullivan voted for the measure.
O’Rourke, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and Trustee Elizabeth Beeton voted against it.
While the vote gave the board the power to remove O’Rourke from his chairmanship, that proposal was not brought forward Tuesday and Maxwell and DeVries, the two board members who sponsored the bylaw change, said they didn’t intend to make such a proposal.
“I don’t think anyone on the board has any intention of removing the chairman,” Maxwell said. “We haven’t reached that point.”
Asked what issues would lead him to propose removing the chairman of the wharves board, DeVries said he would propose removing an officer facing criminal charges or for trying to undermine a position held by a majority of the board.
“I don’t think it’s that drastic yet,” DeVries said.
Maxwell spent a large part of the meeting denying the bylaw change had anything to do with the dispute between O’Rourke and Rees, although other members of the board directly connected the two issues.
O’Rourke and Rees have had a falling out over the past two months after the wharves board decided to walk away from efforts to get a bill passed to give the port more power over the Board of Galveston County Pilot Commissioners.
O’Rourke has publicly accused Rees of lying about how changes were made to the bill and about why he to agreed to a compromise short of what the wharves board had voted to pursue. The compromise bill would have given Rees a non-voting position on the pilot board.
Rees has denied he lied or intentionally worked against the wishes of the wharves board.
Board members said they were concerned that O’Rourke’s public criticism of Rees was contrary to the board’s official position that Rees had performed well.
Yarbrough defended O’Rourke during the meeting.
“Everybody does things differently,” Yarbrough said. “I don’t think one way’s right, one is wrong.”
O’Rourke has been correct about the issues he’s raised during his time on the board, Yarbrough said.
“It’s not a bad thing to have a devil’s advocate or a difference of opinion,” he said.
In a phone call after the meeting, however, Yarbrough said he would probably not call Rees a liar.
O’Rourke said he was disappointed by the vote.
“I haven’t done anything wrong,” O’Rourke said. “How I handle it is what they’re mad about. If I don’t do anything, nothing will ever be done about it.”
Before the vote to approve the new bylaw, the wharves board voted down a proposal to require the board to have a supermajority of five votes to remove an officer.
O’Rourke closed Tuesday’s meeting saying he’d work toward having the board’s support and Rees’ support, while after the meeting, Rees said he was willing to work with O’Rourke to repair their relationship.
