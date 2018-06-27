TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District board of trustees revealed a list of possible sites to replace La Marque schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey in late August.
Under the proposal, one new La Marque Elementary School would be built on the former Simms Elementary School property in Texas City, officials said.
The other proposed locations for new La Marque schools are the existing sites of the La Marque Primary School, the Inter-City Elementary School, La Marque Elementary School, Highlands Elementary School, La Marque Middle School and the old La Marque Junior High School, officials said.
Several factors went into choosing the proposed sites, including size of the campuses and potential traffic issues, officials said Tuedsay night.
The new schools will be built using money from the school district’s $136.1 million bond, which voters approved in May. Portions of the bond money will replace the existing La Marque primary, elementary and middle schools that were damaged during Harvey.
A fourth school, Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City, needs costly repairs and other upgrades to meet codes and also will be replaced, officials said.
Until the new schools are built, La Marque students displaced by Hurricane Harvey will remain in temporary classrooms, officials said. The temporary campus next to Etheredge Stadium, 1711 Magnolia Drive, will accommodate kindergarten through fifth grade for the next two years.
The school district now spans parts of Texas City and La Marque after the state ordered the closure and annexation of La Marque Independent School District in 2015.
It is imperative the new schools get constructed quickly, school board member Bryan Thompson said.
“We are on a time crunch,” he said. “I promise you, you will be very happy with the end result.”
There is limited land available, and the board will have to consider its limited options, Hal Biery, board president, said.
“This is all about existing land,” he said. “We don’t know what else we can come up with.”
The construction of these new schools ultimately requires the patience of La Marque and Texas City communities, the Rev. James Daniels said.
“This is going to be a work in progress,” he said. “This is a large undertaking.”
The bond will increase the school district tax rate by about 8 cents per $100 valuation, according to the district. This increase would translate to about $80 more annually in school district property taxes on a home valued at $100,000, according to the district.
There is no deadline for when the district will finalize locations for the new schools, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
