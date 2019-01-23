GALVESTON
A dispute about converting a West End residential lot into a commercial property has triggered a rare supermajority vote by the Galveston City Council.
Council members are scheduled Thursday to decide whether 21418 FM 3005, an empty lot near the Sandhill Shores and Sunset Cove neighborhoods, should be rezoned from a residential to a commercial property.
But residents are worried about the kind of business the property owner wants to build on the lot.
People associated with the zone change request have told city administrators the owner plans a Dollar General store on the lot, Assistant Planning Director Catherine Gorman said. A Dollar General already operates on the West End, opening in 2017 at 14322 FM 3005.
West Enders don’t want national chains in the area, said Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
Residents would prefer smaller, mom-and-pop stores, he said.
“It really impacts the local merchants,” Mohn said.
Stores such as Dollar General would also detract from the nature of the West End, he said.
“It’s just a really beautiful area for these subdivisions,” he said.
The name of the developer wasn’t immediately available but the applicant is Linfield, Hunter and Junius Inc., an engineering firm with a Houston office. Representatives of that firm on Wednesday declined to comment and also said the developer it was working for declined to comment.
The supermajority clause is triggered when more than 20 percent of property owners within 200 feet of a proposed development oppose the request, according to state law. Under the clause, six members of the seven-member city council must approve of the zone change for it to pass.
It doesn’t happen often, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Of the nine returned notifications, eight contained statements of opposition to the proposed zone change. All eight properties are owned by Ross Novelli through a partnership building the Estates of Sunset Cove development, he said.
“I think it’s detrimental to all the resident properties in the area,” Novelli said. “You’ve got another store half a mile away.”
The West End doesn’t need any more stores, Novelli said.
One property owner within the 200-foot notification zone returned a favorable response to the zone change.
But owner Andrew O’Connor is selling his Seabird Drive property and doesn’t live in Galveston anymore, he said.
“I don’t have an opinion on it,” O’Connor said.
Last month, the city’s planning commission recommended the zone change with four votes in favor and one in opposition. Two commissioners were absent.
The commission already had delayed the vote a month in an effort to seek more opinion. The city sent notifications of the zone change to 11 properties outside the standard 200-foot notification area, all of which returned opposing positions.
The city council has the final authority on zoning changes.
