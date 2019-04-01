GALVESTON
A $100 million plan to build a third cruise ship terminal at the Port of Galveston and perhaps more than double the number of embarking passengers might not be the best thing for the island, members of the Park Board of Trustees warn.
The port and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines last year announced they would partner to build a third cruise terminal, this one near Pier 10, on top of the two already operating in Galveston.
The port’s master plan estimates the number of cruise passengers will more than double by 2038, bringing in 4.9 million people a year, according to the document.
But the plan might not be taking into account what’s best for the residents of Galveston, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
The park board promotes island tourism and maintains beaches.
The plan so far lacks coordination to ensure all those new passengers benefit the island economy, de Schaun said.
The port, the city and park board should be planning ways to encourage people to stay in the city before or after their cruises and spend more money on the island, de Schaun said.
This generates sales and hotel occupancy tax that goes back to island projects, she said.
“We would like to do some cooperative marketing campaigns,” de Schaun said. “There’s an opportunity to communicate to the cruise passengers as soon as they book.”
Cruise customers already bring money onto the island, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“I think there’s a little misconception the customer just comes here, parks his car and gets on the ship,” Rees said. “There is a lot of spending going on.”
There are two issues that would keep cruises from agreeing to this, Rees said. Those are the number of hotel rooms on the island and the cruise profits, he said.
Hotels are generally full on the weekends when cruise ships come in, he said. People aren’t going to stay longer if there aren’t free hotel rooms, he said.
Cruise ships also need a reason to advertise Galveston, he said.
“They are not going to push for pre- and post-stays unless it’s profitable for them,” Rees said. “If you want them to advertise, then the hotel industry in Galveston will have to take a discount.”
There ought to be more thought given to the urban planning of Galveston, given the influx of tourists over the next 20 years, park board Trustee Victor Viser said.
“This island belongs to Galvestonians,” Viser said. “This island does not belong to the cruise lines.”
Galveston is poised to absorb much of the growth in the cruise industry over the next 10 years, de Schaun said.
The island’s port is close to the Caribbean, which makes up 39 percent of the cruise industry’s global business, she said.
It’s estimated the new Royal Caribbean terminal will be completed by 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.