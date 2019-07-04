City officials and residents of La Marque disagree about the effectiveness and potential pitfalls of the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance, a discussion that played out at the June 10 city council meeting and has spilled over onto social media.
A second reading and public hearing on the ordinance will take place at Monday’s regular board meeting.
Despite the general popularity of juvenile curfews — every municipality in Galveston County has one — the La Marque discussion mirrors others around the country, such as Austin, that have questioned whether curfews have any real effect on juvenile crime and victimization and whether, in a new era of sensitivity about race and crime, such curfews can result in police disproportionately targeting and criminalizing young people of color.
The issue came up in La Marque a few months back when the city became aware that a review of its juvenile curfew ordinance was overdue.
La Marque hadn’t revisited its ordinance since 2014 and, by state law, such ordinances have to be reviewed every three years for their effects on the community and on problems they were intended to remedy. Public hearings must be conducted on the need to continue the ordinance before it’s either abolished, continued or modified, according to Section 44-2 of La Marque Municipal Code.
If these ordinances are not reviewed according to code, they automatically expire. That meant citations issued and arrests conducted under the juvenile curfew code between 2017 and 2019 were not valid.
Of about 10 citations issued during that time period, all have been dismissed and no fines were levied, according to the Municipal Court, La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said.
During a first reading at the June city council meeting, at least one member, Councilwoman Casey McAuliffe, expressed opposition to approving a revised ordinance, and Councilman Keith Bell expressed concerns about the effect of juvenile curfews on the psyches of young people.
Correcting some language in the existing ordinance is at issue, Mayor Bobby Hocking said.
“Folks in the community have negotiated some small amendments to the ordinance,” he said. “I expect the public hearing on Monday to be healthy and productive.
“We’re trying to bring an old ordinance up to date.”
The discussion at the June council meeting addressed some of those concerns about language.
One section of the ordinance states that once a youth has been picked up by police a parent should be “interrogated” about the circumstances. Bell suggested to Police Chief Jackson that the word interrogate connotes aggressive questioning and asked that it be changed.
Jackson disagreed with Bell’s interpretation but agreed to change the language.
Bell repeated concerns during the meeting that leaders needed to be sensitive to the times we live in and “serious problems with the psyche and self-esteem of our children,” brought into evidence by educators and mental health professionals. The ordinance shouldn’t be in place to criminalize youths but to protect them, Bell said.
Councilman Robert Michetich argued in support of the ordinance, saying he hadn’t found any residents at a round of homeowners’ association meetings who opposed keeping it. Michetich heralded the ordinance as a tool for parents to keep their children safe.
But Councilwoman McAuliffe spoke out in opposition to keeping the curfew.
“I’m still against this ordinance,” McAuliffe said, then later cast the single vote against it. “Since March, when this first came up, I’ve been doing research and my research shows more cities are doing away with these ordinances. There’s no data to support a causative relation between these ordinances and decreased crime.”
McAuliffe also cited evidence that these ordinances can cause mistrust within communities around profiling and targeting people of color.
The data about effectiveness in fighting juvenile crime is inconclusive one way or another, Jackson agreed.
“But when you get rid of it, it increases the chance of juveniles being involved in collisions,” he said.
Comments from community members online have ranged from residents urging others to go to Monday’s meeting to support the ordinance to keep crime under control in La Marque, to a concerned mother’s plea to others to “hold your sons and daughters tight,” arguing that curfew ordinances disproportionately target children and young adults of color, giving police a reason to question, stop or profile them on the street or in their cars.
