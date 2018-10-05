With Hurricane Harvey and the Santa Fe high school shooting in mind, the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s Gulf Coast chapter is launching a new intervention program, “Ending the Silence,” designed to help children ages 12 to 18 talk more openly about mental illness and to shed the stigma surrounding it.
The alliance on Friday officially launched the program at its annual conference, “Never Give Up Hope,” at Texas City’s Nessler Civic Center.
“Ending the Silence” is designed to be presented to schools and other places where young people gather by young adults who have experienced mental illness themselves and are in recovery, as well as by those who have dealt with family members, friends or loved ones with mental illness.
It’s a needed and important program for youth in Galveston County and surrounding counties who’ve suffered anxiety over the past year after Harvey displaced and disrupted the lives of thousands of families, said Kyle Funderfurk, director of education programming for the alliance’s Gulf Coast chapter. Their sense of safety was further shattered by the May 18 school shooting in Santa Fe that took 10 lives, Funderfurk said.
National data collected by the alliance shows that 50 percent of youth ages 14 and older with a mental health condition will drop out of school; suicide is the second leading cause of death of people ages 15 to 24. Half the people with a mental illness began experiencing symptoms by age 14, and the average delay between onset of symptoms and receiving treatment is eight to 10 years, in part because young people are afraid or ashamed to talk about their symptoms, mental health experts say.
Also emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment at the conference were keynote speakers Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale of Houston and his daughter, Elizabeth, who was diagnosed with a severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder when she was 12 years old. Elizabeth McIngvale is now a licensed therapist and a professor at the Baylor College School of Social Work.
When Elizabeth McIngvale began acting strangely at age 12, she expected the situation could be fixed, but was told otherwise by physicians who said hers was the most severe case of obsessive-compulsive disorder they’d seen and she would most likely not get better, Jim McIngvale said.
“I wasn’t buying it,” Jim McIngvale said. “By nature, we’re not buyers but sellers,” said the famous furniture salesman who owns Gallery Furniture stores in Houston and is known for his sales pitches on TV ads and for his extensive philanthropy.
Elizabeth McIngvale, who now helps other patients with mental illness, said her story demonstrates the importance of getting help early and the power of not giving up hope.
She described suffering unwanted, intrusive thoughts, compulsive hand-washing and showers that would extend to six hours because she couldn’t make herself get out, extreme fear and anxiety and bizarre behaviors related to her illness.
“When I wake up every morning and head to Starbucks on my way to work, I think most people look at me and wouldn’t think that I’m someone who struggles with a chronic health problem,” she said.
Tools she obtained when she was a teenager, therapy and medical treatment continue to help her, but society’s response to mental illness must change as well, she said.
“I was diagnosed 18 years ago, the same year Blockbuster decided not to buy Netflix, and you know how that turned out,” she said. “We can’t take the same approach to mental illness now as we did 18 years ago when everything around us has changed.
“The challenge is to start to speak up and tell our story.”
