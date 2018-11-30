A new University of Texas Medical Branch study aims to find out how Hurricane Harvey affected the indoor air quality of hurricane victims’ homes, as well as how that air might have affected people’s health.
The study, which is accepting participants and will follow them for a year, will focus on how people’s respiratory health changed after they moved back into homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.
The results of the study could help shape the way houses and other structures are rebuilt after a natural disaster takes place, said Sharon Croisant, director of community-based research for the university’s Center for Environmental Toxicology.
“There are no existing standards for remediation,” Croisant said, referring to rules about how houses should be rebuilt or repaired after a hurricane. “How mold is remediated and what methods are used to do that — that’s what we’re concerned about.”
Cases of respiratory illnesses spiked after natural disasters Croisant has studied in the past, including Hurricane Katrina and river flooding in Iowa, she said. The purpose of the study is to try and find out what role unsafe rebuilding practices plays in this phenomenon.
An Episcopal Health Foundation survey of more than 1,600 people in Harris and Galveston counties found that more than 250 people reported they or someone in their household have a new health condition or one that has worsened since Harvey, according to the study.
Thirty-two percent of those people pointed to respiratory issues as their biggest concern, with mental health problems and high blood pressure following at 26 percent and 10 percent.
Cases of asthma can more than double after a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey, Croisant said.
In Iowa, where cases of asthma jumped from 8 percent of the population to 26 percent in communities alongside the Mississippi, English and Cedar rivers after they flooded last summer, many of the health concerns were related to how people’s homes were repaired after flooding, Croisant said.
“In the homes that were remediated after flooding, you had increases in asthma and respiratory complaints,” she said.
Croisant’s study will establish a baseline of people’s health before they move back into their homes that have been repaired after Harvey. This will involve blood, urine and lung testing, which will continue on for a year or more, Croisant said. At the same time, researchers will test the air quality in test subjects’ homes to see whether there’s a correlation.
Because there aren’t any mold-prevention or mold-cleaning standards, only guidelines, the effect that rebuilt houses can have on respiratory health varies, Croisant said. Depending on the materials that contractors use to repair walls, floors and roofs, there can be different levels of gas emitted.
“Different wall boards or carpeting, they tend to off gas for a period of time,” Croisant said. “That was a problem with FEMA trailers after Katrina — some of them off-gassed formaldehyde.
“We joke about the new car smell, or the smell of new carpet. What you’re actually smelling are new products that are releasing gases, and some can be harmful, especially if there aren’t any rules governing them.”
To learn more about the study or to ask about participating, people should contact 409-772-9110.
