GALVESTON
Longtime community leader Melvin Williams, who served on the Park Board of Trustees for three full terms and the Galveston Housing Authority board for four years, died Monday morning after a battle with cancer. He was 75.
Williams had recently returned to housing authority meetings after several months of absence, and to work at the Galveston County Community Action Council where he had been executive director since 2017. The council has since 1965 provided services to low-income families in Galveston, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Wharton counties.
“I saw him last week,” said Robert Quintero, assistant director at the council who was hired by Williams in 2018.
“I hugged him. He was going to have a small medical procedure on Thursday. He said he’d be back next week but he didn’t come back.”
News of Williams’ death began to circulate shortly after he died on Monday morning. Quintero said he died at home.
Quintero shared the feelings of numerous others who worked with Williams over the years.
“Melvin was the most unselfish man I ever met in my life,” Quintero said. “He wanted to do for others. Up to the day he died he was still giving back.”
A native of Kansas, Williams’ life of service began with a stint in the Peace Corps after his graduation from college. He eventually went to work for the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he stayed for 20 years before being recruited to University of Texas Medical Branch. He worked at the medical branch as director of Diversity and International Affairs for 12 years before retiring.
In retirement, Williams took on new challenges, staying on for second and third terms at the park board and becoming board president in May 2014, replacing Craig Brown when Brown was elected to city council.
In July 2015, Williams reached his three-term limit on the park board after seeing it through the hiring of a new executive director, Hurricane Ike and the construction of a convention center under a controversial public-private partnership.
Always, he was a steady voice of reason, said Carla Cotropia, general counsel for both the park board and the housing authority.
“He was a bright, soft-spoken but well thought-out leader,” Cotropia said. “He was such an inspiration because when he spoke, it was not because he wanted to be in the spotlight but because he had something meaningful to say.”
Cotropia characterized Williams as a peacemaker and a positive force for cooperative progress on the housing authority board where he oversaw the most recent phases of public housing redevelopment, a project laden with controversy since its beginning after Hurricane Ike.
Williams was appointed to the housing authority board by Mayor Jim Yarbrough.
“I was saddened to hear about the passing of Melvin Williams,” Yarbrough said. “He was a great man who I’ve enjoyed working with over the years. He was very civic-minded and had a deep love for Galveston. There’s no doubt Galveston is a better community because of his contributions and many years of service to this island.”
Williams joined the housing authority board in 2015 and became chairman in 2018 when Anthony Brown left to serve on Galveston’s public school board.
He worked closely with Executive Director Mona Purgason, especially in the past year finalizing plans to replace public housing lost to Ike.
“My experience working with Melvin Williams was inspirational,” Purgason said. “He had a very calm, thoughtful and caring demeanor, which put everyone at ease. Commissioner Williams was an honorable, compassionate, brilliant man who was dedicated to Galveston and it was an honor to work with him.”
Williams was involved in the Freedom School at the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston, served on the board of St. Vincent’s Episcopal House and was a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens’ Council 151, among other community organizations. Betty Massey, with whom he served in various capacities over the years, lauded his service.
“Melvin served this community with ‘front page’ volunteer responsibilities — chair of the housing authority, chair of the park board — and he served this community in much less visible roles, his work with Sue Johnson and Nia Cultural Center, his work as a coach and mentor at O’Connell High School,” Massey said.
“If Melvin Williams thought he could help, if he thought he could make a difference, he was right there. It didn’t matter if the cause was popular or easy to embrace, if it was just and fair and right, Melvin Williams was there.
“He had a moral compass that never failed him.”
(1) comment
I’m so sad to hear this news. He was a strong loyal leader, I enjoyed working with him. We’ve worked together closely for the last decade. I had no idea. Rest In Peace Melvin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.