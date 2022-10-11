LA MARQUE
While violent crime has decreased in the city, the property crime rate in La Marque is on a steady rise, Police Chief Randall Aragon told city council this week.
That increase can be largely be blamed on recent boost in shoplifting, which stands at a whopping 70 percent of all theft in the city, Aragon said in a Monday city council meeting.
Overall, the city’s crime rate has decreased 2 percent since last year, Aragon said.
Out of 324 larcenies in the city this year, 225 are attributed to shoplifting.
That amounts to about one shoplift a day, Eric Robicheaux, crime analyst for the city, said.
Property crime encompasses burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson. Violent crime encompasses rape, robbery, aggravated assault and murder, Aragon said.
So far this year, 80 percent of all shoplifting crimes were committed at Walmart in La Marque.
Another 9 percent occurred at Walgreens in the city.
“Property crimes are considered larceny,” La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said. “And Walmart has a whole lot of property.”
One problem is the La Marque Police Department isn’t able to patrol crimes that occur at the Walmart, Aragon said. That responsibility falls to the store and its security team.
Larcenies are causing a peak in the property crime rate. Without those larcenies, the crime rate would be significantly lower, Aragon said.
“I intend to contact the regional loss prevention of corporate Walmart to see what we can do about decreasing shoplifts in the store,” Aragon said.
Rising inflation and a tough economy might be attributed to the increase in shoplifting at Walmart, Bell said.
“The most important thing to note overall is the decrease in the violent crime rate,” Aragon said.
The city established a safe city initiative in February last year, which is an initiative to reduce crime rates in the city.
“The safe city initiative is just a blueprint,” Bell said. “I credit a lot of the city’s decrease in crime to the people of La Marque and our police department.”
The safe city initiative introduced community policing. There are four community policing districts in the city, Aragon said.
“The initiative is dedicated to long-term community based problem solving in the city,” Aragon said.
One community officer is dedicated to each district. Those officers aim to reduce crime occurring in their dedicated communities, he said.
