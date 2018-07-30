PORT BOLIVAR
A federal order to change the way it cleans beaches on Bolivar Peninsula sent Galveston County looking for a new source of labor to help pick up trash — the county jail.
Earlier this month, inmate trustees began making daily trips from the jail in Galveston to Bolivar Peninsula, where they pick up trash — bottles, cans, coolers and other detritus — that beachgoers leave behind.
Using prisoners for free labor to keep the beaches clean is a “perfect” solution to a recent deficit in beach-cleaning power, officials said.
The inmates began their work after the Army Corps of Engineers in May ordered Galveston County to stop cleaning beaches with heavy machinery, such as front-end loaders and tractors.
The corps had determined the county lacked proper permits to do such cleaning after some environmental groups raised concerns about the use of machinery.
Turtle protection groups in particular have raised concerns about machinery harming nesting sea turtles. Similar environmental lobbying prompted the corps to order the Galveston Park of Board of Trustees to cease using heavy equipment along the beaches it manages until it was properly permitted. The park board spent several years and about $100,000 obtaining the permit, which sets rules about how the equipment can and can’t be used.
The corps’ order sharply curtailed where the county can use equipment and left it with wide swaths of beach needing to be cleaned by other means, officials said.
“The inmate trustee policy has been around a long time,” said County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, whose precinct includes Bolivar Peninsula. “There’s only certain uses that it’s advantageous and beneficial. In this instance, the beach is a perfect place for that.”
Jailers take trustees, inmates who’ve earned a measure of trust, to the peninsula in a van on weekday mornings. The inmates get breakfast before leaving and a lunch on the peninsula. The county parks department provides them with water to stay hydrated in the summer heat.
There’s plenty of work for them to do.
On Monday, the jail work crew picked up 87 bags of trash, Apffel said. That’s three times the amount collected on any day last week, he said.
Trustee work crews are not a new idea.
The county uses work crews to maintain the grounds around the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., in Galveston, and to wash county vehicles, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The county also had used inmates to clean beaches before, Trochesset said. But the work was sporadic and usually coincided with cleanup from a holiday weekend, he said.
When the corps notified the county about its concerns about mechanical cleaning on the beaches, Trochesset began working with the county parks department to arrange crews for the beach on a more regular basis, he said
The county had to buy appropriate equipment, including bags and gloves, before the crews could begin work.
Galveston County has a beach-cleaning department, but it consists of only about five people. The sheriff’s office provides up to 15 people to clean the beaches, Trochesset said.
The men who make up the work crews are considered low-risk and well-behaved inmates, Trochesset said.
The men are not paid for the work, he said.
“They get to go to the beach,” Trochesset said. “I would say that most of them would rather come out and do something rather than stay in their cell.”
The crews rotate among different sites on the peninsula, focusing largely on areas around Crystal Beach, Rollover Pass and Rettilon Road in Port Bolivar.
The county plans to use the trustees at least through Labor Day, Apffel said.
The county is applying to the corps for a beach-cleaning permit, but it can take between two and four years for such applications to be approved.
