In a move officials said was preferable to spending money on consultants, Hitchcock is seeking a city administrator to get it through difficult financial times that have led to a hiring freeze and controversial staff cuts.
The city commission Monday unanimously approved starting the search.
“We asked the mayor to move forward as soon as possible,” Commissioner Monica Cantrell said.
Drafting a job description, posting advertisements and then conducting a search for candidates could take months, Mayor Dorothy Childress said.
“We want to take time to find the right person,” Childress said.
The commission has not suggested a salary for the new post. Commissioners will take that up at a future meeting, Cantrell said.
Childress, appointed to serve as mayor in November after Anthony Matranga resigned, had wanted to hire a city administrator when she took the job, she said.
Cantrell said she also had wanted to create a city manager position after she became a commissioner.
“It would be an expert who would come in and evaluate procedures and processes,” Cantrell said. “We could revamp and start over from scratch.”
A fresh set of qualified eyes could help the city with budgeting and management woes that burned through cash reserves and led to the downsizing of the police department and other cuts.
Struggling with declining sales tax revenues, commissioners in March voted 3-2 to cut operating expenses by $860,000 to keep the city out of the red.
Childress is managing the many complex tasks of city government as an unpaid elected official with the help of consultants. She is working with them on the first steps toward beginning a candidate search for a city administrator.
“I do already have a consultant with 20-some-odd years as a city manager,” Childress said.
Consultant Ron Cox, a former city manager of Friendswood, is working with Childress on the city’s finances, she said.
The commission in May approved a contract for up to $50,000 for Cox to help with the budget. The pay would be by the hour and would stop at $50,000. The actual cost probably would be less than that, city officials said.
Before that, the Hitchcock Industrial Development Corp. paid about $12,000 to consultants C.B. “Bix” Rathburn and Cox in 2017 through 2018, said Sabrina Schwertner, executive director of the city’s Economic Development & Foreign Trade Zone.
The corporation had already budgeted for planning and consulting services when it applied for a planning grant requiring a matching percentage of money. When it did not get the grant, the corporation was able to use the budgeted funds for consultants, Schwertner said.
Childress served as mayor of Hitchcock in the 1980s when the city had an administrator, she said. Subsequent city commissions eliminated the position, Childress said.
“I see nothing but good coming from a full-time paid employee to do this,” Childress said.
Hiring one administrator might help save money, Cantrell said.
“We have spent so much money hiring advisors and consultants,” Cantrell said. “By the time you add those together, it could be a salary.”
Having a professional, trained and experienced administrator could help solve the city’s problems and keep it operating smoothly in years to come, she said.
“Mayors come and go,” Cantrell said.
