TEXAS CITY
Groundbreakings Monday on three new elementary school buildings in the Texas City Independent School District will move the annexed schools of Texas City and La Marque a step toward closure while honoring diverse community leaders from both cities, officials said.
“My favorite thing is that these schools will be branded with the names of community leaders,” said Jenny Senter, president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
Senter served on the facilities advisory committee for the district that deliberated what to do with $136.1 million in bond money secured in the 2018 election. After months of informational sessions and on-site visits to all the possible sites for district schools — including sites in La Marque that were flooded during Hurricane Harvey — the committee ultimately recommended rebuilding four schools.
Monday’s groundbreaking will kick off construction of the first three, all elementary schools, with construction due to begin next month, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the school district.
Guajardo Elementary School, 2300 21st St. in Texas City, was damaged by Hurricane Harvey flood waters in 2017 but remained habitable. A new building will be constructed on the site where the school stands at a cost of $25.7 million. It will house kindergarten through fourth-grade students zoned to the school, according to the district.
The site is large enough to accommodate both the existing building, which students will use in the upcoming school year, and the new building under construction, Tortorici said.
Guajardo, formerly Northside, is named for Manuel Guajardo, a 25-year trustee on the Texas City school board and a pioneer of bilingual education in Texas.
Hayley Elementary School, 1431 Bayou Road in La Marque, will be built on the former site of La Marque Middle School, which had to be demolished after being damaged during Harvey. The new Hayley school, a kindergarten though fifth-grade campus, will be built from the ground up at a cost of $24.4 million, according to the district.
It is named for Jimmy Hayley, formerly president of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce and for almost three decades, a member of the La Marque Independent School District board of trustees.
Hayley is fondly remembered in La Marque circles as a super-fan of the La Marque High School Cougars.
“I traveled to many playoff games with him over many years,” La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking said. “He loved him some Cougars.”
Simms Elementary School, 529 N. Westward St. in Texas City, will be rebuilt at the site of the former Simms school at a cost of $24.1 million. Simms will house students in kindergarten through fifth grade with attendance zones to be determined, according to the district.
Simms is named for Pickney S. Simms, an important figure in La Marque school history, the first principal of the town’s Lincoln High School and superintendent for African-American schools in the area before integration.
La Marque students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been housed in temporary buildings on Magnolia Street after the demolition of La Marque Elementary and La Marque Primary Schools after Hurricane Harvey. Students will continue at the temporary location until the new schools, Hayley and Simms, are opened, Tortorici said.
The fourth school recommended for rebuilding was La Marque Middle School. The new site for that school will be announced soon, according to the district. La Marque Middle School students last year were housed at the La Marque High School campus.
The groundbreakings, scheduled throughout Monday morning, are open to the public.
“I think this event shows progress, and it represents our vision for the future,” Senter said.
“We’re excited about moving forward.”
