Hundreds of people celebrated the beginning of the holiday season with Moody Gardens’ annual Festival of Lights. Santa Claus made his entrance with a skydive while dance teams took to the stage. Children and parents alike skated on the ice rink and lights lit up to mark the beginning of Christmas.
— Kelsey Walling
