FRIENDSWOOD
A 39-year-old former bank employee was arrested in Friendswood during a traffic stop in which police alleged they found credit-card making supplies and stolen identities from many loan applicants.
Miranda Fisher Anderson, of San Antonio, was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information after police stopped her while driving on an invalid license, authorities said.
Early Sunday morning in the 400 block of N. Friendswood Drive, police pulled over a driver using an invalid license. The driver was arrested, police said. During the arrest, police found fraudulent credit cards, hundreds of blank bank cards, blank checks, printers to produce credit cards and checks and stacks of completed loan applications from BBVA customers, authorities said.
Anderson was being held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.
— Marissa Barnett
