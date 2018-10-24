LEAGUE CITY
Scores of League City residents filled city council chambers Tuesday to voice opposition to a controversial bridge project on the community’s mobility plan, citing concerns about potential flooding, cost and property values.
After a lengthy public comment period, the council narrowly voted to approve the mobility plan with the Palomino Bridge project included.
The move doesn’t mean the bridge will be built, but it does allow the city to seek out possible grant funding, officials said.
“This is preliminary,” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “I will personally make sure that if it is built, it will be built to the standards that it needs to be. But taking it off the list would be a large disservice to the future of League City.”
The decision didn’t impress many of Tuesday’s attendees.
“Thanks for nothing,” one resident said. Several in attendance booed at points during council discussion.
Residents in the Clear Creek Shores neighborhood have long opposed a proposed bridge that would go over Clear Creek at Palomino Lane. The group in 2005 and 2009 helped scuttle plans for the project when the city broached the concept.
“Don’t just table this decision, but put a nail in the project’s coffin!” one resident said Tuesday. “Let’s not discuss this again for the next 15 years.”
League City officials want to develop the bridge as part of their plan to alleviate traffic congestion along FM 518 west of Interstate 45.
The city’s population in January was just shy of 105,000, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said. Only about 52 percent of League City is developed and projections show that, once fully developed, the population could rise above 200,000.
The master mobility plan is meant to provide direction on what roadways and projects to pursue to accommodate growth, documents show.
But residents argued the Palomino Bridge project was lacking in context.
“Analysis shows that even in 2035, there won’t be enough of an impact to justify the bridge,” Linda Whiteley said.
The project would cost more than $35 million to complete and it could act as a dam during flooding, Whiteley said.
“This council does not have all the facts,” she said.
The council was divided on how best to proceed.
“Earlier, we heard about the massive construction needs we have to prevent flooding and that will cost a whole lot of money,” Councilman Nick Long said. “To talk about another bridge — there might come a day when we need the Palomino Bridge — but it’s irresponsible to include it now.”
Dugie argued that waiting to see how development pans out isn’t a good solution.
“This is something we can’t afford to stop studying,” he said.
Mayor Pat Hallisey said he thought it was important to think about what it would be like to live in the neighborhood once the bridge was constructed, and argued against including the project in the mobility plan.
Councilman Larry Millican argued that it was important to include the project so that city officials could better plan for the future.
After much discussion, the council voted 5-3, with Hallisey, Long and Keith Gross opposed, to include the project in the mobility plan.
