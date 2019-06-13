GALVESTON
Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, one of the island's most popular tourist attractions, has been sold to an Ohio-based company as part of a $261 million deal.
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company announced Thursday it had purchased the Galveston property, as well as Schlitterbahn's park and resort in New Braunfels.
The company has also acquired the rights to buy Schlitterbahn's property in Kansas City.
"These properties represent new markets for us with attractive demographics in the growing Central Texas region, and they align with our strategy to identify compelling opportunities to accelerate our growth and profitability," said Richard Zimmerman, Cedar Fair’s president and CEO.
In a statement, the Henry family, which has owned the Schlitterbahn company for 50 years, said selling the Galveston and New Braunfels properties was a difficult decision that came after "several challenging years."
"We believe Cedar Fair, with their approach to embracing parks that have a unique footprint, will be a phenomenal owner, and with the talented people that are the Schlitterbahn Family, will take Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts to the next level of world-class family entertainment," the family said.
Schlitterbahn was facing a deadline to repay EPR Properties, a Kansas investment firm. $179.8 million on a loan it had taken out for the Kansas City water park.
In addition to fronting money to the Schlitterbahn to develop that park, EPR Properties also provided a loan to the company to cover legal costs related to the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy on a water slide.
Schlitterbahn settled with the family of the boy, Caleb Schwab, for $20 million 2017.
Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was also indicted and charged with second-degree murder over Schwab's death, though the charges were dismissed in February.
In 2018, Schlitterbahn auctioned off its Corpus Christi waterpark to IBC bank after its developer, Upper Padre Partners, LP, defaulted on a $16 million loan. That park is now operated as Waves Resort Corpus Christi Featuring Schlitterbahn Waterpark.
The Henry family said the Corpus Christi park will continue to be operated by its current ownership, Diamond Beach Holds, LLC.
The family will also continue to own and operating its waterpark on South Padre Island, though that park will be re-branded, the family said.
Cedar Fair Entertainment owns 13 amusement parks across the U.S., including its flagship park, Cedar Point, in Sandusky, Ohio.
Schlitterbahn opened its Galveston park, at 2026 Lockheed Road, in 2006.
