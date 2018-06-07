More than a year after the University of Texas Medical Branch announced it was opting out of a state funded program that provides developmental care for young children, Galveston County parents say the transition to a Beaumont-based contractor has been difficult.
“My son just aged out of the program last Friday, and thank God” said Brittney Whitfill, whose son will attend Dickinson Independent School District next year. “It was a real big struggle and a fight the entire time.”
Officials with the Beaumont-based contractor, meanwhile, say that the transition has been difficult, particularly because of Hurricane Harvey, but the program has smoothed out in recent months.
Whitfill agreed the program has improved recently.
The state Early Childhood Intervention program is available to families with children younger than 3 years old who display signs of developmental delays, including autism and Down syndrome.
The program connects families with services, including specialists, pathologists and social workers, who can help guide families taking care of a child with developmental delay.
Whitfill’s son qualified for the program based on a doctor’s referral during a two-year check up, she said.
“I didn’t know much about it at the time,” she said. “He said it was a state-funded program and would be the same as if we went to an outpatient place, but insurance covers it. He recommended giving it a chance before going somewhere else.”
Whitfill and her family entered the program during a time of transition in Galveston County.
State funding for such programs has fallen from $166 million in the 2011 fiscal year to $148 million in 2018.
Declining funding led the University of Texas Medical Branch in May 2017 to announce it would no longer participate in the state-funded program. Officials cited state restrictions on which patients were eligible for the program and a decrease in reimbursements from the state as reasons for leaving the program.
“With UTMB closing the program, and us taking on the area was unprecedented,” said Lora Beth Waller, the director of early childhood intervention at Spindletop Center. “It was a challenge, for sure, taking over a program that size.”
Whitfill’s son was initially evaluated in August and qualified for a total of eight sessions a month, but then Hurricane Harvey hit and her son didn’t start under Spindletop Center until Oct. 24, she said.
Spindletop Center was the only neighboring program to express interest in taking over the medical branch’s service area, said Christine Mann, spokeswoman for the Texas Health & Human Services Commission.
Spindletop Center’s building in Beaumont was damaged in the storm, and records were destroyed, Whitfill said.
Center officials also had to hire entirely new staff and build the program from the ground up, Waller said.
“They evaluated him a second time and said they didn’t have the resources for the eight sessions,” Whitfill said.
Whitfill’s son qualified for four sessions a month under the new contractor, but the family initially had trouble with professionals showing up at appointed meeting times, she said.
Several employees left the contractor, and the situation eventually got better, but not before Whitfill’s son was near aging out of the program, she said.
“I get it, the hurricane threw them off,” Whitfill said. “But they should have maybe contacted the families in the area and said it wasn’t going to happen for a couple of months. They could have gotten the staff they needed.
“It’s hard enough getting a child used to the normal routine, but then having someone not show up and switching therapists left and right,” she said.
The number of young children enrolled in programs to help with disabilities and developmental delays has decreased in the past five years along the Texas Gulf Coast, despite the area’s increased population, according to a report.
The report, by Texans Care for Children, a children’s advocacy group, said the number of children receiving early childhood intervention care in 10 Houston-area counties, including Galveston, has decreased by 21 percent since 2011.
The report puts part of the blame for the reduced service on state funding cuts to intervention programs since 2011.
“Even when a new contractor starts right away after a closure, it’s often a rocky transition, and little kids with disabilities pay the price,” said Stephanie Rubin, the CEO of Texans Care for Children.
